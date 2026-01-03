X!

We will not shed tears over Venezuela's Maduro, says Estonian foreign minister

Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Egert Kamenik/MFA
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshakna (Eesti 200) said Estonia is monitoring events in Venezuela and stressed the EU's opinion on the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, saying he lacks legitimacy as president.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. has captured Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife and confirmed "large scale" strike against the country. The U.S. has long accused Nicolás Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking organisation, something that Maduro denies.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Estonia is closely monitoring developments in Venezuela, including the security and safety of Estonian citizens present there.

No short-term travellers in Venezuela are registered on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, but 231 Estonian citizens live in the country.

In a statement, Tsahkna said: "We will not shed tears over Maduro."

"The European Union's position has been clear: Nicolás Maduro lacks legitimacy as President of Venezuela, as the Venezuelan authorities have not respected the will of the people nor ensured a fair and democratic electoral process," the minister said.

"It is crucial to ensure stability in Venezuela and a democratic transition that primarily serves the interests of the Venezuelan people. I stress that all steps must be guided by the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and that actions which undermine these fundamental principles must be avoided."

The ministry said it continues to advise Estonian citizens against travelling to Venezuela, adding that many flights are canceled and the country's borders and airspace may be closed without prior notice.

Short-term travellers currently in Venezuela are asked to register on the ministry's Reisi Targalt website.

More advice can be read here.



Editor: Helen Wright

