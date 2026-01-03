X!

MP: International law protecting small states is fracturing

News
Smoke rising above Venezuela on January 3, 2025.
Smoke rising above Venezuela on January 3, 2025. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

The United States' attack on Venezuela raises questions about the protection provided by international law that is vital for the survival of small states, including Estonia, said Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. has captured Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife and confirmed "large scale" strike against the country. The U.S. has long accused Nicolás Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking organisation, something that Maduro denies.

Mihkelson called the situation an "extremely serious event with far-reaching consequences."

He said the attack raises questions about international law and how it protects states today — especially small states, such as Estonia. The MP said it has already "fractured in several places."

"The shield of international law, which is vitally important for small states, including Estonia, is definitely weakening in today's global situation. It is important that we do not draw overly hasty conclusions and wait for the events to unfold, but the fact is that this will already have very significant geopolitical consequences," Mihkelson said.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The MP added that the world is undergoing significant change.

"Tensions surrounding Venezuela have been building for a long time, and the United States' readiness to use military force has been visible. Ultimately, what we are now witnessing has not only regional but certainly significant geopolitical impact, considering alliances with both China and Russia, as well as Venezuela being a country with the world's largest oil reserves," the Riigikogu member added.

"Authoritarian regimes, such as Iran, where we are witnessing perhaps the largest public resistance in decades against the current regime, as well as the situation in Venezuela, are signs of this major transformation. The fact that the United States has launched a military operation in Venezuela is certainly a major challenge for President Trump himself, who has declared himself a bringer of peace," said the politician. 

Mihkelson also wrote on social media: "It seems we are witnessing a rapid rise in global turbulence. The stakes are high, and the outcome is not yet clear. But the world order is not going to remain as we know it."



Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Vikerradio

