Estonia's parliament adopts statement supporting people of Iran

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson during the discussion. Source: Erik Peinar
Members of parliament voted in favor of a statement supporting the people of Iran and condemning the systematic and extensive human rights violations of the Iranian authorities.

Eighty members of the 101-seat Riigikogu voted in favour of the statement on Wednesday.

The statement condemned the systematic and extensive violations of human rights by the Iranian authorities and called for increased political and diplomatic pressure on the Iranian regime and targeted sanctions.

Additionally, the Riigikogu defined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation and urged other organizations across the world to do the same.

The members also called on all countries of the free world to speak out about the abuse of human rights, and to support the right of the Iranian people to live in free, safe, and dignified society.

The parliament also calls for support for the civil society, independent media, and internet freedom, as well as human rights in Iran, and for independent investigation mechanisms that document the mass crimes committed by the Iranian authorities.

Editor: Helen Wright

