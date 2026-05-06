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New Muslim congregation registered in Estonia after long disputes

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Ildar Muhhamedšin.
Ildar Muhhamedšin. Source: ERR
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A new religious association, the Estonian Muslims Muftiate Congregation, has been officially registered in Estonia, one of the congregation's leaders and Mufti Ildar Muhhamedšin announced.

Muhhamedšin said the congregation's registration marks an important stage in the development of Islamic religious life in Estonia and confirms the congregation's right to operate publicly, legally and in accordance with its religious beliefs, statutes and objectives.

"The congregation is a voluntary association of Muslims permanently residing in Estonia and professing their faith, operating under the spiritual leadership of a mufti and imams elected by the congregation," Muhhamedšin added.

According to representatives of the congregation, the registration carries not only legal significance but also social weight, as it opens opportunities for further systematic and responsible activity conducted with respect toward society, the state and other religious associations.

The congregation emphasized that it intends to base its future activities on the principles of religious responsibility, legality, mutual respect, peace and social harmony.

A year ago, Tartu District Court rejected Muhhamedšhin's application based on an assessment by the Ministry of the Interior. After reviewing the application documents, Ilmo Au, adviser on religious affairs at the ministry, found at the time that the documents submitted by the congregation did not comply with the requirements set out in the Churches and Congregations Act or with Estonian language rules. For example, the ministry objected to the word "muftiaat," (muftiate) saying it was not natural to the Estonian language.

In March 2024, the council of the Estonian Islamic Congregation held a meeting at which Muhhamedšin was removed from his position as the congregation's chief cleric over violations of financial discipline. In 2017, prosecutors found during a criminal investigation that Chief Imam Muhhamedšin had used congregation funds for personal expenses. The Prosecutor's Office closed the criminal investigation following the principle of opportunity.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mari Peegel

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