Study: Estonian residents are becoming increasingly non‑religious

A new survey on religion shows that traditional church‑based religiosity in Estonia is continuing to decline, and most Estonian residents do not consider themselves followers of any religion. The study also found that attitudes toward religion differ sharply between Estonians and Russian‑speaking residents.

The religion survey, commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior, indicates that traditional church religiosity is decreasing, and most Estonian residents do not identify with any religion. The church and faith were important to 25% and 33% of respondents respectively, and these shares have declined over time.

Ringo Ringvee. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

The study also showed that Estonians and residents of other ethnic backgrounds relate to religion differently, as previous surveys have also found.

Although Estonians are generally less religious, identifying as Lutheran often means actual church membership. Among residents of other ethnic backgrounds, religious self‑identification and church membership do not align as often. As a result, the Lutheran Church remains Estonia's largest church by membership, said Ringo Ringvee, religious affairs adviser at the Ministry of the Interior.

When asked about religious identity, 27% of Estonian‑speaking respondents said they consider themselves Christian, compared with 63% of Russian‑speaking respondents. Overall, 37% of all respondents identified as Christian.

Two‑thirds of Estonians (66%) do not consider themselves followers of any religion. Among Russian‑speaking respondents, the share was 27%.

Religious worldviews and beliefs. Source: Ministry of the Interior / Eesti uuringukeskus

Asked whether they believe in the existence of God, 44% answered no — more than in the survey six years ago, when the figure was 36%. According to the study, 29% of Estonian residents believe in God (27% in the previous survey).

Here too, the gap between Estonian‑ and Russian‑speaking respondents was large: 51% of Estonian‑speakers said they do not believe in God, compared with 26% of Russian‑speakers. The number of non‑believers has grown in both groups: in 2010, 39% of Estonians and 13% of Russian‑speakers described themselves as non‑believers.

The study noted that traditional Christian beliefs were less common than spiritual or general beliefs. For example, while about one‑third of respondents believed in a single God, the healing power of prayer, or Jesus Christ as a redeemer, about half believed in a higher power or energy, or in the ability of thoughts or energy to influence one's life. Beliefs in fate, reincarnation and ancestral spirits were also widespread.

Trust in the church was higher among Russian‑speaking respondents (58.8%) than among Estonians (42.4%). Compared with other institutions — such as the police, government or president — the church was the only one Russian‑speakers trusted more than Estonian‑speakers.

Faith in God. Source: Ministry of the Interior / Eesti uuringukeskus

Regarding religious practices, 11% of respondents pray regularly, 7% attend church services at least once a month, and 18% say they have experienced answers to their prayers. The survey also found that 34% of Estonian residents have experienced supernatural or inexplicable events that are difficult to explain rationally.

According to Ringvee, religious practice has declined compared with previous years.

"Participation in church services has decreased, and the number of people who do not engage in any religious activities at all has grown. Interest in reading the Bible and Christian literature and listening to Christian radio programs has also declined. Somewhat more people follow Christian content on social media and podcasts, but mostly for personal development rather than religious practice," Ringvee said.

Among respondents who believe the church should have some role in Estonian society, about half said the church performs well in preserving Christian culture and helping people in poverty or distress. However, its role in domestic politics or international conflicts was seen as weak or contradictory.

Estonian society is generally liberal

The study found that Estonian society tends to hold liberal views on worldview and moral issues. Cohabitation is widely accepted, and attitudes toward abortion and euthanasia are more supportive. Infidelity in relationships, however, is strongly rejected: 85% of respondents said it is not acceptable.

Ringvee noted that despite Estonia's religious and ideological diversity, there are no conflicts between different religious worldviews.

"Although traditional church religiosity has weakened, individual religious and spiritual beliefs and cultural identity remain important," he added. The study also found that people expect the church to contribute socially and culturally, while seeing little role for it in domestic politics or international conflict resolution.

The aim of the study was to map Estonian residents' religious identity, worldview attitudes and religious practices in light of recent societal changes.

The survey "Religious Identity of Estonia's Population 2026" continues the series "Life, Faith and Religious Life" conducted every five years by the Estonian Council of Churches since 1995.

A total of 1,550 Estonian residents aged 18 and older participated, and the study was carried out by Eesti Uuringukeskus.

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