X!

Nearly 60% in Estonia say drone incursions have raised safety concerns

News
The site a suspected Ukrainian combat drone impact crater in South Estonia, August 2025.
The site a suspected Ukrainian combat drone impact crater in South Estonia, August 2025. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR
News

Nearly 60 percent of people in Estonia say recent drone incursions have increased concerns about safety, according to a recent poll.

The survey, conducted by Emor and commissioned by the Government Office, found that 57 percent of respondents said drones entering Estonian airspace have increased concerns about their personal safety and that of their families.

Thirty-six percent disagreed with this statement, while seven percent did not express an opinion.

A total of 67 percent of respondents said they know what to do in the event of a drone threat, while 23 percent said they do not know what to do in such cases.

Forty percent of respondents rated the work of Estonian authorities in handling drone incidents positively, while almost the same proportion gave a negative assessment.

Nearly half of respondents say Russia is responsible for drone incidents

A total of 45 percent said responsibility for airspace incursions by drones lies with Russia, while 32 percent disagreed and 23 percent said they do not know.

Nearly half, or 44 percent, also said that the claim that Estonia had permitted its airspace to be used in strikes on Russia represents Russian influence activity. Thirty-one percent disagreed that this claim is Russian influence activity, while 25 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted June 9–15 and included 1,319 Estonian citizens and residents aged 15 and over.

An attack drone found in a field in Rõuge municipality in South Estonia and reported in the media just before the Midsummer break was found to be carrying around 5 kilograms of explosives. Officials said the crashed drone may have come as part of Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian infrastructure targets in Baltic ports such as Ust-Luga. Several other incidents of drone incursions and found drone fragments were reported in Estonia and Latvia through spring and early summer, while incidents were reported in 2025 too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Source: Emor/Government Office

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

Progress made on Tapa-Tartu electrification, though Valga line will have to wait

16:40

Expert: Parties should push Estonian presidential race forward

16:07

Marine biologist: Water quality at Estonian beaches no cause for concern

15:25

Elenger and Alexela will lower gas prices in August

15:05

Regional airports set for operational handover under new plan

14:42

Justice chancellor: I have not agreed to any presidential nomination

14:40

Record number of applications filed for university programs

14:02

Estonian cheesemaker Andre Farm pulls out of major supermarket chains

13:59

Study: Most bicycle and scooter accidents happen on the same intersections

12:43

Center Party chair says SDE rushed justice chancellor presidential proposal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Expert: Russia's western rail ban an attempt to direct more goods to its ports

01.07

Ruhnu residents sought to join Sweden after Estonia regained independence

01.07

Russia temporarily closes rail border crossings with Estonia, Latvia and Finland Updated

01.07

Estonia releases images of Russian civilian vessel armed with machine guns

08:17

Tallinn's population decreases as net migration turns negative

01.07

Estonia moves to let citizens of NATO countries serve in national defense roles

01.07

Photos: Trolleybus services return to Tallinn

01.07

President's adviser received a phishing call from Russian hoaxers

01.07

Estonian police relax mobile speed camera fine threshold

01.07

Government seeks mandatory blocking of Estonia‑number spoofing scam calls

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo