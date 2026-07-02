Nearly 60% in Estonia say drone incursions have raised safety concerns

Nearly 60 percent of people in Estonia say recent drone incursions have increased concerns about safety, according to a recent poll.

The survey, conducted by Emor and commissioned by the Government Office, found that 57 percent of respondents said drones entering Estonian airspace have increased concerns about their personal safety and that of their families.

Thirty-six percent disagreed with this statement, while seven percent did not express an opinion.

A total of 67 percent of respondents said they know what to do in the event of a drone threat, while 23 percent said they do not know what to do in such cases.

Forty percent of respondents rated the work of Estonian authorities in handling drone incidents positively, while almost the same proportion gave a negative assessment.

Nearly half of respondents say Russia is responsible for drone incidents

A total of 45 percent said responsibility for airspace incursions by drones lies with Russia, while 32 percent disagreed and 23 percent said they do not know.

Nearly half, or 44 percent, also said that the claim that Estonia had permitted its airspace to be used in strikes on Russia represents Russian influence activity. Thirty-one percent disagreed that this claim is Russian influence activity, while 25 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted June 9–15 and included 1,319 Estonian citizens and residents aged 15 and over.

An attack drone found in a field in Rõuge municipality in South Estonia and reported in the media just before the Midsummer break was found to be carrying around 5 kilograms of explosives. Officials said the crashed drone may have come as part of Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian infrastructure targets in Baltic ports such as Ust-Luga. Several other incidents of drone incursions and found drone fragments were reported in Estonia and Latvia through spring and early summer, while incidents were reported in 2025 too.

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