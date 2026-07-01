President's adviser received a phishing call from Russian hoaxers

Estonian President's Office confirmed that the president's security adviser, Madis Roll, received a scam call from Russia this May, during which no sensitive information was shared. According to Russian propaganda channels, Roll was tricked by two well‑known pranksters.

The President's Office said the incident was a scam call that took place more than a month ago, in May of this year, and that no sensitive information was disclosed. The news story now published by a Russian news agency is misleading.

"I said that we understand Ukraine is at war and that incidents like these are the fault of Russia, which launched its aggression against Ukraine. I spoke about helping Ukraine only in the context of what cooperation Estonia and Ukraine could pursue to prevent drones from reaching Estonian territory. Russian propaganda has twisted this to suit its own narrative," security adviser Madis Roll said.

The President's Office added that similar phishing calls were made at the same time to representatives of other Baltic states, and Ukraine has publicly acknowledged such incidents.

Russian propaganda channels reported on Wednesday that the well‑known prankster duo Vladimir (Vovan) Kuznetsov and Alexei (Lexus) Stoljarov had tricked Estonia's national security adviser Madis Roll.

According to the claims, Vovan and Lexus posed as Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Russian media outlets allege that Roll said during the conversation — which they claim took place on July 1 — that Estonia fully supports Ukraine and is ready to help coordinate attacks against St. Petersburg. They also claim he confirmed that Estonian and Ukrainian officials are cooperating on the matter.

They further allege that Roll blamed Russia for all tensions and reaffirmed Estonia's continued support for Ukraine. The pranksters also reportedly spoke with Lithuanian President's national security adviser Deividas Matulionis, who allegedly said Lithuania fully supports Ukraine and does not intend to criticize Kyiv's actions.

The President's Office confirmed that Madis Roll informed Estonia's defense and security agencies about the call.

The office added that the fact Russia is now presenting such a scam call as propaganda "speaks for itself."

"When staged 'revelations' like this are presented as achievements, it shows desperation rather than strength. It does not change reality nor diminish Russia's responsibility for its war of aggression against Ukraine," the office said in its comment.

Vovan and Lexus have deceived numerous well‑known Western politicians and public figures over the past decade.

They call or arrange video calls while impersonating foreign heads of state, ministers, or prominent activists. Only selected excerpts of the conversations are released publicly, which Russian propaganda channels then exploit.

A few years ago, former prime minister Kaja Kallas also received what was believed to be a fake call on behalf of the African Union. Suspicion arose after Finland's foreign ministry announced an investigation when Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Aleksei Stoljarov), who had previously targeted Western leaders with prank calls, published a recording of a conversation with Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. They too had called while posing as an African politician.

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