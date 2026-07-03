Estonian diplomat: Life in Kyiv goes on despite major Russian strikes

Life in Kyiv continued Thursday as close to normal as possible despite a major missile and drone strike by Russia, an Estonian diplomat based in the Ukrainian capital said.

Vahur Soosaar, deputy head of mission, said the city was hit hard in the wave of strikes which killed at least 30 people overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The Ukrainian capital's mayor said this was the "most massive attack" on the city.

"The night was, of course, sleepless, as the noise level from that many missiles and drones is, after all, very high. Another difference this time was that quite a few targets in downtown Kyiv were actually hit, including a hotel located about 300 to 400 meters from the embassy as the crow flies," Soosaar said.

Soosaar said he has stressed to embassy staff the importance of following instructions in the event of major attacks like the previous night's. "Do not ignore air raid alerts; go to a shelter. And since no one knows how long an air raid alert or attack will last — and there have been some here recently that have lasted nearly an entire night — be sure to take essential supplies with you, ranging from necessary medications to even just drinking water," Soosaar said.

Vahur Soosaar talking to 'Ringvaade'. Autor/allikas: ERR

At least 30 people were killed and 91 injured in the overnight strikes, according to Kyiv officials, which lasted nearly 12 hours and involved multiple waves of drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted most of the reported 74 missiles and 496 drones launched, but dozens still struck over 30 locations, and heavy damage was reported across multiple Kyiv neighborhoods, including residential areas on the city's left bank.

One high-rise apartment block was hit, partially collapsing, with rescuers searching rubble for missing residents, and a kindergarten was hit too. A Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse was also destroyed, losing supplies worth over GBP1.3 million (around €1.5 million) and 320,000 aid items.

Kyiv's metro shelters housed an estimated 52,500 people overnight, including 4,500 children—the highest figure in recent years.

Russia claimed the strikes targeted military and infrastructure sites in retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. Ukraine rejected Russia's justification, saying civilians were deliberately targeted and emphasizing its defensive position in the war.

Ukrainian officials and military analysts said the attack showed a new pattern of prolonged, multi-wave strikes designed to overwhelm air defenses.

In late 2024 a Russian drone hit the residence of Estonia's ambassador. The diplomat, Annely Kolk, was uninjured but had had to seek refuge in the building's shelter for several hours.

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