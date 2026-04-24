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Ministry reminds Muslim community of law on religious slaughter of livestock

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Sheep. (Photo is illustrative).
Sheep. (Photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
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Animal slaughter along religious lines is permissible only under strict conditions, the interior ministry has noted.

Delfi reported the Ministry of the Interior on Monday sent a notice to the Estonian Islamic Center (Eesti Islami Keskus) pointing out that under Estonian law, the religious slaughter of animals, for instance in the case of halal meat, is permitted only in official slaughterhouses, and even then under veterinary supervision.

"We are addressing this letter to the Estonian Islamic Center as the main center of religious activity for Muslims, with the intention that you would, ahead of Eid al-Adha, inform people and communities who are involved in or planning to engage in the religious slaughter of animals in connection with the holiday through your communication channels," the letter stated.

"We also highlight that ignorance of the law does not exempt a person from responsibility before the law," the letter added.

"It is highly important to remember and note that in Estonia, a registered religious association may slaughter a farm animal for religious purposes without prior stunning on the condition that the slaughter takes place in a slaughterhouse; that it is intended for the consumption of members of the religious association; and that a law enforcement authority is present during the slaughter," the ministry stressed.

The letter addressed noted the trigger in drawing attention to the matter was an incident in Lääne-Viru County last June where the Agricultural and Food Board (PTA) and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) had to intervene in cases of illegal animal slaughter.

Following a tip-off, the PTA identified the illegal religious slaughter of sheep in the village of Aseriaru, in Viru-Nigula municipality.

Officials found 24 skinned sheep carcasses on the property plus two non-skinned sheep carcasses in a barn building, as well as offal and animal by-products; the livestock had been slaughtered and processed with the intention of selling their meat to Muslim consumers.

Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice) is the second of the two main festivals in Islam, and this year takes place from Tuesday, May 26 to Saturday, May 30.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

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