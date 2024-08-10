British MP apologizes over offensive tweet referring to Estonians

A British Member of Parliament has issued an apology over a social media post made over a decade ago which referred to Estonians in deeply offensive terms, The Mirror reports .

Lauren Edwards (Labour) was recently elected to the House of Commons for the first time, from the Rochester and Strood constituency, and has apologized for a "significant error of judgement."

Writing on Twitter, now known as X, Edwards wrote back in 2009: "I want these f------ Estonian retards out of my flat now!"

The tweet itself was reposted on X owner Elon Musk's official account.

The Mirror reports that Edwards says she "deeply regrets" now-deleted tweet, along with others from the period 2009-2011 in which she appeared to pour scorn on "a halal Pakistani Chinese Grill place," referring to a restaurant, and on the performance of cleaners at her workplace of the time.

Edwards added she "apologizes wholeheartedly," while the Labour Party, which won a landslide victory at the general election on July 4, has declined to comment on the matter.

Originally from Australia and a former local councilor in Medway, in Kent, in the Southeast of England, Edwards won her seat from the Conservative Party, with a majority of 2,930.

Right-wing Westminster exposé site Guido Fawkes reports that Edwards has deleted her X account entirely.

