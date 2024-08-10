British MP apologizes over offensive tweet referring to Estonians
A British Member of Parliament has issued an apology over a social media post made over a decade ago which referred to Estonians in deeply offensive terms, The Mirror reports.
Lauren Edwards (Labour) was recently elected to the House of Commons for the first time, from the Rochester and Strood constituency, and has apologized for a "significant error of judgement."
Writing on Twitter, now known as X, Edwards wrote back in 2009: "I want these f------ Estonian retards out of my flat now!"
The tweet itself was reposted on X owner Elon Musk's official account.
August 9, 2024
The Mirror reports that Edwards says she "deeply regrets" now-deleted tweet, along with others from the period 2009-2011 in which she appeared to pour scorn on "a halal Pakistani Chinese Grill place," referring to a restaurant, and on the performance of cleaners at her workplace of the time.
Edwards added she "apologizes wholeheartedly," while the Labour Party, which won a landslide victory at the general election on July 4, has declined to comment on the matter.
Originally from Australia and a former local councilor in Medway, in Kent, in the Southeast of England, Edwards won her seat from the Conservative Party, with a majority of 2,930.
Right-wing Westminster exposé site Guido Fawkes reports that Edwards has deleted her X account entirely.
Editor: Andrew Whyte
Source: The Mirror, Guido Fawkes