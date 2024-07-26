British defense secretary John Healey: Estonia, UK both key Ukraine allies

Both Estonia and the United Kingdom remain key allies for Ukraine during this critical time, Britain's new defense secretary, John Healey, said Thursday.

Continuing to support and aid Ukraine is a steadfast obligation for the U.K., just as much as it is for any other western democracy, the minister said, while this commitment was most recently in evidence at the NATO summit in Washington, where full, long-term, and effective backing was pledged to Ukraine in its fight for full independence and beyond.

Defense Secretary Healey made his remarks while on an official visit to Estonia on Thursday, when he visited British troops based at Tapa.

British troops at Tapa base. Photo is illustrative. Source: mil.ee

Talking to "Aktuaalne kaamera," Healey said: "It is a really critical time for Ukraine."

"This is the time it needs its best friends, like Estonia and like the U.K.," he continued.

"NATO put a big package of long-term support for Ukraine; it's a signal to President Putin that we are determined to stand together, we are determined to support Ukraine. Ukraine's home is in NATO; that its path to NATO membership now is irreversible," the minister went on.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu during his visit to Tallinn in January this year. Source: Siim Lõvi/Priit Mürk/ERR

"And once again, that is both the help support Ukraine – to give them and Ukrainians the confidence in the long-run, but it's also another signal to Putin that the west will stand with Ukraine, that Ukraine has the right to defend its borders, but also decide its future for itself," he concluded.

The U.K. has historically prioritized its military strength and global presence, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

John Healey was nominated defense secretary following the Labour landslide election victory earlier this month. Both he and new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had visited Estonia just before Christmas last year.

