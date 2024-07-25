New UK defense secretary visits Estonia

British Defence Secretary John Healey visited Estonia on Thursday for the first time since the Labor Party came to power earlier this month.

Healey met with Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) in Tallinn and visited UK troops based at Tapa.

"It is a privilege to visit and thank our British troops defending NATO's eastern border with Russia. Their presence and fortitude in the face of Putin's aggression shows that NATO is the cornerstone of European defense," he said in a statement.

The trip is part of a "48-hour drive of defense diplomacy" to set out the new government's commitment to deepening defense ties with European allies, within a "NATO-first" defense strategy, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Healey visited France, Germany, Poland, and Estonia earlier this week.

