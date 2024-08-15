Estonia inks deal with AI-driven defense firm

News
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur signing the agreement with Helsing OÜ.
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur signing the agreement with Helsing OÜ. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

The Estonian state has signed a statement affirming a shared commitment to advancing the country's defense capabilities, with the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) tech.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Gundbert Scherf, Co-founder and Co-CEO of European Defense-AI firm Helsing, signed the statement, which will allow Helsing to expand its operations within Estonia and the Baltic region,

The company will make investments of around €70 million, to include the establishment of new operational facilities.

Minister Pevkur said: "The new security environment in Europe requires a determined response from governments as well as the defense industry to be ahead of the curve in developing and fielding modern defensive capabilities."

"The decision by Helsing to relocate some of its operations to Estonia is also a sign of recognition for Estonia's dedication to strengthening national defense and providing a conducive environment for defense tech companies," the minister went on.

"Protecting NATO's eastern flank is a mission of critical importance, while the security challenges we face as an alliance are evolving rapidly," Pevkur continued, via a press release.

Dr Gundbert Scherf of Helsing said: "We are proud to partner with Estonia, a nation which has consistently demonstrated leadership in embracing cutting-edge technologies."

"Together, we are committed to developing Defense AI capabilities that will strengthen the EDF and the entire alliance," he added.

According to the joint statement, both parties will work together to explore the application of advanced AI-capabilities for the EDF, drawing on recent lessons from global conflicts.

The defense ministry said the deal aligns with Estonia's strategic objective to promote national security and attract top European defense firms.

The company will collaborate closely with Estonian industrial partners to provide AI-driven defense capabilities, directly supporting the ministry's strategic goals, the ministry added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:22

Foreign Minister: Estonia keenly following Ukraine's Kursk operations

17:55

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

17:29

Former ministry building in Tallinn's Old Town on sale for nearly €6 million

17:20

Tallinn Zoo pilots accessibility app for visually impaired visitors

16:56

Changes to allow family doctors to treat patients on other practice lists

16:45

Tartu's new Downtown Cultural Center to be named 'Siuru'

16:42

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

16:37

Daily: Tallinn to pay for top SDE members' children's private school building Updated

16:32

Photos: Bellingshausen memorial rock unveiled in Saaremaa

16:32

Olympics photographer Karli Saul's stand-out Paris moments

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.08

Tallinn mobility survey proposes 1+1 lanes and speed bumps for the city center

14.08

Tallinn mayor proposes firing hobby school head over deportations post Updated

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

15:24

Expert on airBaltic loss: They sold too much for too little

16:42

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

14:59

Investors expect action plan from Estonian startup that owes them millions

16:37

Daily: Tallinn to pay for top SDE members' children's private school building Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo