Defense minister names new top official

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) nominated diplomat and ambassador to Lithuania Kaimo Kuusk as the ministry's next permanent secretary.

Kuusk, 48, was Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine between 2019-2023 and led the Foreign Intelligence Service for almost a decade before that.

Pevkur said the current geopolitical situation puts exceptionally high demands on the role.

He said Kuusk's ambassadorial work in Ukraine was an important factor in the decision because Estonia must learn lessons from the full-scale invasion and use them to strengthen defense.

"Both the personal contacts established in Ukraine and the experience gained in Lithuania, for example, in the development of the defense industry will certainly contribute to the development of Estonia's national defense. The fact that Kaimo Kuusk has all the necessary clearances to work with state secrets is not insignificant either, because at the present time the permanent secretary must be ready to contribute 100 percent to the work of the ministry immediately," the minister said in a statement.

Kuusk said contributing to national defense motivated him to apply for the position. He wants to prioritize developing a good working atmosphere.

"You can win duels alone, but wars are won as a team. I know that the ministry employs a lot of top professionals in their field, and together we will deliver the result and meet the expectations we have been given," he said.

Kuusk will replace Kusti Salm, who leaves later this summer. He resigned citing government inaction over defense spending.

