Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

The Ministry of Defense's Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm will step down from his position citing lack of government action as the reason. The permanent secretary said Estonia needs to spend at least an additional €1.6 billion on ammunition to be secure.

Salm took over the role in May 2021 and will leave before the five-year term is due to end in 2026. He announced he would leave of his own accord at the end of August.

Salm told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that both he and the outgoing head of the Defense Forces Gen. Martin Herem had repeatedly made proposals to the government to increase Estonia's ammunition stocks.

"Unfortunately, Estonia is today in a situation where this decision has not been taken. I regret to admit that I do not think this is right. In order to say these things publicly, I have decided to resign," he said.

"If Estonia does not take decisions to increase its ammunition stockpiles, we must take into account that Estonia's defense and security policy is crossing our fingers. This is not the policy we should be pursuing. It is perfectly possible to keep your fingers crossed and nothing happens. That is the way it goes with many things in life. But it's our job to make sure it doesn't. That's why we have made proposals, and hopefully, those decisions will still be taken," Salm told AK.

€1.6 billion

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Salm said the last three years have been "busy" and said a strong team has developed. He thanked various agencies and the Defense Forces, and added that defense had become a priority under Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) governments.

But he also said more needs to be done.

"Today, Russia is moving faster in developing its war machine than Estonia and its allies can match. I believe that in the near future we will need political decisions with a long-term impact on security, in particular, €1.6 billion in investments to close the critical ammunition gap," Salm said.

The official told outlets Postimees and Delfi that he was concerned about the pace and financing of the development of Estonia's defense capabilities, that allies are not doing enough, and that he could see parallels with 1939.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told ERR he is sorry that Salm has decided to leave.

"He has done an excellent job as permanent secretary, not only in Estonia but internationally. I value and respect his contribution to strengthening national defense very highly. Equally, I respect his choice to move forward. I wish him the best and believe that he will be ready to continue to contribute his expertise to Estonia's national defense in the future," Pevkur said.

Salm said he does not know what he will do next but will continue to help national defense with support and advice.

Before becoming chancellor, Salm worked as the director of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK). He was awarded Estonia's European of the Year in May and has been the recipient of several state medals, including one from Ukraine.

Head of the Defense Forces General Martin Herem also decided to leave his post before the end of his extended term in 2025. His last day in office is June 30. The general also called for Estonia to increase its defense spending to 5 percent and to invest in €1.5 billion worth of ammunition.

--

