Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

News
{{1718201040000 | amCalendar}}
Kusti Salm.
Kusti Salm. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Defense's Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm will step down from his position citing lack of government action as the reason. The permanent secretary said Estonia needs to spend at least an additional €1.6 billion on ammunition to be secure.

Salm took over the role in May 2021 and will leave before the five-year term is due to end in 2026. He announced he would leave of his own accord at the end of August.

Salm told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that both he and the outgoing head of the Defense Forces Gen. Martin Herem had repeatedly made proposals to the government to increase Estonia's ammunition stocks.

"Unfortunately, Estonia is today in a situation where this decision has not been taken. I regret to admit that I do not think this is right. In order to say these things publicly, I have decided to resign," he said.

"If Estonia does not take decisions to increase its ammunition stockpiles, we must take into account that Estonia's defense and security policy is crossing our fingers. This is not the policy we should be pursuing. It is perfectly possible to keep your fingers crossed and nothing happens. That is the way it goes with many things in life. But it's our job to make sure it doesn't. That's why we have made proposals, and hopefully, those decisions will still be taken," Salm told AK.

€1.6 billion

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Salm said the last three years have been "busy" and said a strong team has developed. He thanked various agencies and the Defense Forces, and added that defense had become a priority under Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) governments.

But he also said more needs to be done.

"Today, Russia is moving faster in developing its war machine than Estonia and its allies can match. I believe that in the near future we will need political decisions with a long-term impact on security, in particular, €1.6 billion in investments to close the critical ammunition gap," Salm said.

The official told outlets Postimees and Delfi that he was concerned about the pace and financing of the development of Estonia's defense capabilities, that allies are not doing enough, and that he could see parallels with 1939.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told ERR he is sorry that Salm has decided to leave.

"He has done an excellent job as permanent secretary, not only in Estonia but internationally. I value and respect his contribution to strengthening national defense very highly. Equally, I respect his choice to move forward. I wish him the best and believe that he will be ready to continue to contribute his expertise to Estonia's national defense in the future," Pevkur said.

Salm said he does not know what he will do next but will continue to help national defense with support and advice. 

Before becoming chancellor, Salm worked as the director of the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK). He was awarded Estonia's European of the Year in May and has been the recipient of several state medals, including one from Ukraine.

Head of the Defense Forces General Martin Herem also decided to leave his post before the end of his extended term in 2025. His last day in office is June 30. The general also called for Estonia to increase its defense spending to 5 percent and to invest in €1.5 billion worth of ammunition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

19:25

Greek island opens artist residency named after Estonian writer

18:23

Enigmatic US musician John Maus to perform Tallinn show in November

17:54

Reinsalu expects Isamaa to be asked before admitting Madison to EPP Group

17:25

Network issues plague SMS warning notification system

16:51

Solo sailor dreams of crossing the Atlantic Ocean

16:25

Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

16:10

Estonian sexologist: We all manifest gender our own way

15:58

Defense minister: Ukraine training mission shows Russia we will not give up

15:53

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

08:20

Jaak Madison: My journey with EKRE drawing to an end

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

08:31

Johannes Erm takes European Championships decathlon gold

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo