Raimond Kaljulaid: Macron's Ukraine training deployment idea is a new step

A plan recently floated by President of France Emmanuel Macron to deploy western military training instructors on Ukrainian soil takes rhetoric on the war to the next level, Social Democrat MP and Riigikogu National Defense Committee member Raimond Kaljulaid said this week.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has also noted that there are currently too many unanswered questions with Macron's plan to be able to discuss it in detail.

The minister said: "First of all, we want to know the benefits compared with conducting the training a few hundred kilometers away; for instance, in Poland."

"Second, we need to assess all possible threats, including to troops and their defense. Third, we must understand that Russia would surely get the desire or temptation to test out the West's response, by launching a strike at that point," he added.

If Estonia gets an invite to take part in the training mission planned for Ukraine, subsequent actions would depend on a government's decision, Raimond Kaljulaid said.

"If the government sees the opportunity and necessity, it should approach the Riigikogu then, according to Article 128 of the Constitution, the legislature will make its final decision on whether Estonia will join up with this training mission," Kaljulaid said.

As of the present the Riigikogu has mandated the participation of up to 100 Estonian defense personnel in international missions of all kinds.

Minister Pevkur said: "If we are talking about training at company or battalion level, or even at brigade level, it is clear that the risks rise significantly, so the level of discussion also changes."

Kaljulaid called Macron's proposal a new stage in the rhetoric surrounding the Ukraine war.

"For sure, the deployment of some NATO troops to Ukrainian territory for training or other purposes is one step beyond current policy. The concept of the training mission actually advances the thinking that the West is still looking for ways to ensure Ukraine's victory in this war."

"In a sense, it may also be the right signal to Russia, as it can demonstrate that ultimately, we will not remain mere spectators to Ukraine's demise, but, if necessary, we are ready to take direct risks to help that country," Kaljulaid concluded.

Despite official U.S. misgivings about potential escalation, President Macron said last weekend that he intends to "finalize" a coalition of countries which will send military trainers to Ukraine.

Western special forces are likely to have been deployed to Ukraine since, if not before, the February 2022 invasion.

--

