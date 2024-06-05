SDE, Eesti 200 MPs put brakes on nuclear plant decision

Secret ballot at which Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) was returned as Riigikogu speaker for a second, one-year term, Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Secret ballot at which Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) was returned as Riigikogu speaker for a second, one-year term, Thursday, April 4, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Nineteen members of the Riigikogu from the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Eesti 200 parliamentary groups have submitted an amendment to the draft decision on nuclear energy, questioning the construction of a nuclear power plant in Estonia.

According to the proposal, the Riigikogu should decide on the support for the preparation of the introduction of nuclear energy in Estonia and the creation of a suitable legal framework "only if the energy economy development plan up to 2035 confirms that the construction of a nuclear power plant in Estonia is indispensable to ensure security of supply, that the risks to national security have been adequately mitigated, and that all costs to the national budget have been thoroughly assessed."

Tiit Maran (SDE), member of the environment committee of the Riigikogu, said that the draft resolution in its original form had serious shortcomings, which is why it could not be supported.

"The original draft of the decision did not link nuclear energy to the development of the wider energy economy, socio-economic viability, or national security. We'd like to introduce amendments to the draft so that the decision on nuclear energy is also based on these important considerations," Maran said.

The chairman of the economic affairs committee, Jaak Aab (SDE), welcomed the fact that in addition to the Social Democrats, several MPs from the Eesti 200 and a non-attached politician joined the initiative.

"Many legislators recognized that in making such a fundamental decision, they needed more knowledge-based information to understand how expensive nuclear power will be and how it fits into the overall picture of our energy economy," Aab said.

The amendment was signed by social democrats Tiit Maran, Jaak Aab, Priit Lomp, Reili Rand, Eduard Odinets, Tanel Kiik, Andre Hanimägi, Anti Allas, Madis Kallas, Ester Karuse and Raimond Kaljulaid.

Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Lauri Hussar, Tarmo Tamm, Tanel Tein, Züleyxa Izmailova (expelled from Eesti 200 on June 1), Peeter Tali and Irja Lutsar signed the proposed amendment from the Eesti 200 faction, as did Enn Eesmaa, who left the Center Party in January.

The SDE and Eesti 200 are in a coalition government with the Reform Party.

After the news broke, a representative of Eesti 200 contacted ERR and said that Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) had not signed the amendment.

All MPs had the opportunity to sign through the Riigikogu's document management system, and Lauri Hussar also signed, according to a spokesperson for SDE who sent the corresponding message to the media.

"Most of the petitioners signed on paper," they added.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

