Eesti 200 MPs free to vote independently on Estonia's nuclear future

Members of the Eesti 200 faction.
Members of the Eesti 200 faction. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
As there are differing opinions on the nuclear power plant issue in the Eesti 200 faction, the group decided to give its members a free vote on the issue, said the group's leader, Toomas Uibo.

Toomas Uibo, leader of the Eesti 200 parliamentary group, told ERR that the group has no firm position on the nuclear power plant issue.

"We have agreed that we will not form such a unified position within the group, and therefore everyone is completely free to decide how to vote on the nuclear power plant issue," Uibo said.

Uibo himself endorses continuing the nuclear power plant debate. "I believe we should embrace nuclear power at this stage. A future parliament will decide whether or not to build a nuclear power plant here, but it is wise to open this door and keep all options open to ensure Estonia's energy diversity," he said.

Marek Reinaas, vice chair of the group, also said that Eesti 200 has different opinions on the issue, both within the party and in the parliamentary group.

On Wednesday, June 5, 19 members of the Estonian parliament from the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Eesti 200 parliamentary group tabled an amendment to the draft decision on nuclear energy, calling into question the construction of a nuclear power plant in Estonia.

The signatories from the Eesti 200 group were Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Lauri Hussar, Tarmo Tamm, Tanel Tein, Züleyxa Izmailova, Peeter Tali, and Irja Lutsar.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

