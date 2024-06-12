Former Eesti 200 MP Züleyxa Izmailova joins Social Democratic Party

News
Züleyxa Izmailova.
Züleyxa Izmailova. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Former Eesti 200 Riigikogu MP Züleyxa (Zuzu) Izmailova has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE). Izmailova will continue her work in the Riigikogu as part of the SDE's Riigikogu group.

Izmailova said that she has joined the SDE because she wants to take Estonian politics forward and be more effective when it comes to environmental issues.

"It is important to me that policy is made via an open and inclusive leadership style. This is possible in the Social Democratic Party. When I was running for the Riigikogu, I already set myself the goal of contributing primarily to environmental policy and awareness-raising in that particular area. It is crucial to do everything possible to preserve our environment and that of our children," Izmailova said.

"It should come as no surprise that I have long been critical of my party's leadership style and various developments. As a result of which, I was even kicked out of the party at the suggestion of the Eesti 200 chair. I therefore could not see any possibility for me to continue as a member of the Eesti 200 Riigikogu group," Izmailova added.

Social Democratic Party Chair Lauri Läänemets highlighted Izmailova's environmental expertise as one of her biggest strengths.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Zuzu to the SDE's ranks. Our Riigikogu group is getting stronger, especially in the areas of climate, sustainability and a range of issues related to forestry, renewable energy and grassroots developments. For the sake of all of our futures, these are arguably already crucial areas for political decision-making today. Zuzu has described herself as being a new generation of politician and in my eyes, that is exactly what she is. The Social Democratic Party welcomes a new, bold and active approach to politics," said Läänemets.

The SDE's Riigikogu group has now increased in size to 14 members. Meanwhile, Eesti 200's Riigikogu group has shrunk to 13 members.

Izmailova's official accession to the party still has to be approved by SDE's executive board.

Izmailova was previously a member of the Social Democratic Party from 2005 to 2012, but left to join the Estonian Greens. She was a member of the Greens from 2015 to 2022, serving as party chair from 2017 to 2022. In February 2022 she left the Greens and joined Eesti 200 in May the same year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Jüri Saar: Of the indivisibility of security in the age of hybrid wars

13:23

Festival for World Refugee Day to take place in Tartu this Saturday

12:50

Former Eesti 200 MP Züleyxa Izmailova joins Social Democratic Party

12:09

National conservative party leader: EKRE looking at tough times

12:08

New exhibiton of art created in war opens at University of Tartu Art Museum

11:32

Ants Laaneots leaves the Riigikogu

11:27

Baltic audit offices: Rail Baltica looking at €19 billion deficit

10:58

Arrowhead and other finds reveal site of crusader-era Lihula battle

10:44

Estonian Biobank launches one-of-a-kind online gene donor portal

10:11

Start of Riigikogu's summer recess put back one day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

11.06

Estonia sending short-range air defense to Ukraine

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo