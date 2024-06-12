Former Eesti 200 MP Züleyxa Izmailova joins Social Democratic Party

Former Eesti 200 Riigikogu MP Züleyxa (Zuzu) Izmailova has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE). Izmailova will continue her work in the Riigikogu as part of the SDE's Riigikogu group.

Izmailova said that she has joined the SDE because she wants to take Estonian politics forward and be more effective when it comes to environmental issues.

"It is important to me that policy is made via an open and inclusive leadership style. This is possible in the Social Democratic Party. When I was running for the Riigikogu, I already set myself the goal of contributing primarily to environmental policy and awareness-raising in that particular area. It is crucial to do everything possible to preserve our environment and that of our children," Izmailova said.

"It should come as no surprise that I have long been critical of my party's leadership style and various developments. As a result of which, I was even kicked out of the party at the suggestion of the Eesti 200 chair. I therefore could not see any possibility for me to continue as a member of the Eesti 200 Riigikogu group," Izmailova added.

Social Democratic Party Chair Lauri Läänemets highlighted Izmailova's environmental expertise as one of her biggest strengths.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Zuzu to the SDE's ranks. Our Riigikogu group is getting stronger, especially in the areas of climate, sustainability and a range of issues related to forestry, renewable energy and grassroots developments. For the sake of all of our futures, these are arguably already crucial areas for political decision-making today. Zuzu has described herself as being a new generation of politician and in my eyes, that is exactly what she is. The Social Democratic Party welcomes a new, bold and active approach to politics," said Läänemets.

The SDE's Riigikogu group has now increased in size to 14 members. Meanwhile, Eesti 200's Riigikogu group has shrunk to 13 members.

Izmailova's official accession to the party still has to be approved by SDE's executive board.

Izmailova was previously a member of the Social Democratic Party from 2005 to 2012, but left to join the Estonian Greens. She was a member of the Greens from 2015 to 2022, serving as party chair from 2017 to 2022. In February 2022 she left the Greens and joined Eesti 200 in May the same year.

--

