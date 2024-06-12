Riigikogu supports use of nuclear energy in Estonia

The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed a Resolution supporting the adoption of nuclear energy in Estonia.

Under the resolution, the Nuclear Energy and Safety Act will be drafted and existing legislation will be updated if needed. An institution regulating the safe use of nuclear energy and the development of sectoral competencies will also be set up.

The agreement is mainly based on the analysis conducted by the Nuclear Energy Working Group, which concluded that the adoption of nuclear energy in Estonia is feasible.

A National Development Plan of the Energy Sector Until 2035 must address the impacts of the adoption of nuclear energy in order to ensure security of energy supply during the transition to climate-neutral energy production.

When establishing the regulatory framework, it must be ensured that the risks related to national security, financing and form of ownership are thoroughly assessed.

The explanatory memorandum says the adoption of nuclear energy in Estonia would have several advantages. Among other things, nuclear power would provide a continuous generation capacity that would balance the fluctuations in renewable energy generation capacity, help Estonia reach its climate neutrality target, ensure a stable and affordable electricity price in the long term perspective, promote research and development, bring economic benefits and create jobs for local people.

The resolution does not grant the right to build a nuclear power plant in Estonia.

Forty-one members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of passing the Resolution of the Riigikogu "Supporting the adoption of nuclear energy in Estonia" (431 OE), submitted by 55 members of the Riigikogu.

Twenty-five members of the Riigikogu voted against the Resolution, and there were two abstentions.

--

