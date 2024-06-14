Defense minister: I see no reason to resign

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform)
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told ERR on Friday that he sees no reason to resign in connection with accusations of government inaction over defense funding.

Reform MP and member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee Kristo Enn Vaga called for the minister to resign over accusations the government is not willing to allocate an additional €1.6 billion to buy ammunition.

But Pevkur told ERR on Friday that he sees no reason to resign.

"The Government of the Republic and the Ministry of Defence, including myself as Minister of Defence, have worked very hard to ensure that Estonia is protected. I see no reason to resign," he said.

Pevkur added that if a minister does not have the trust of the prime minister or the Riigikogu, then of course the minister cannot continue.

But Vaga's letter was always meant to be made public, the minister believes.

"If such a letter is written on a political group's list, it is clear that it is done with the intention that it will be made public," Pevkur said. "I could see from the first second that it was done with the intention that it should be made public immediately, that it should not remain a matter for discussion within the group."

Pevkur would not speculate about his level of support within the party.

"If there is a vote one day, we'll see. Usually the party supports its ministers anyway. I've also received emails and messages from people who support me. I'm not going to speculate on anything today," said Pevkur, adding that he will continue to work for as long as he is assigned the defense portfolio.

Salm's departure does not fit the timeline

In a Facebook group also published on Friday, Pevkur said Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm's resignation announcement does not fit in with the timeline of discussions.

He said that an analysis to buy extra ammunition with cost calculations was put in front of him on June 1, but Salm first said he wanted to resign on May 27.

"The permanent secretary is well aware that a thorough analysis is a prerequisite for any allocation of funds. Therefore, the claim that the reason for Salm's departure is the government's refusal to allocate additional funds to the defense sector for the purchase of ammunition does not fit in the chronology," Pevkur wrote.

The issue was discussed with Defense Forces chiefs, Salm and Pevkur on June 5, he added.

"On the same day, 05.06.2024, we presented these calculations and the methodology to the minister of finance, who promised to consider alternatives after the meeting in his ministry, so that we could discuss the issue substantively in the cabinet," the minister wrote.

Pevkur said during the last week, the topic was raised with political parties, including Reform. Vaga had also seen the briefing documents. A meeting with the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee as scheduled for June 17.

EDF chief Gen. Herem and Salm first mentioned that Estonia needed an additional €1.6 billion worth of ammunition in November last year. They have regularly raised the issue since. Herem told ERR directly in January, April, and May.

At the beginning of June, the Ministry of Defense said its new development plan will also allocate money for ammunition over the next four years. But Herem and Salm believe things need to move faster as supply chains are slow.

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera" Interview by Joosep Värk

