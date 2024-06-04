Estonia to spend €1.5 billion on ammunition over next four years

Source: EDF/Maria Tammeaid
The Ministry of Defense will spend at least €1.55 billion over the next four years on procuring ammunition, according to its new 2025-2028 development plan. This is more than a quarter of the €5.3 billion budget.

"Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and its ability to successively re-produce shows that we need to focus even more on the resilience of our units and replenish both our armaments and ammunition stockpiles, as well as continuing to support Ukraine," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

"Ammunition stockpiles need to be replenished on an ongoing basis, and while we have also channeled internal restructuring funds into ammunition procurement, we must continue to look for ways to procure additional ammunition."

Pevkur said Estonia is prepared to provide long-term military support to Ukraine totaling 0.25 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) per year.

When drafting the new document, decisions made in the 10-year national defense development plan were revisited. It was decided to focus on procuring ammunition and the necessary infrastructure in the coming years, the ministry said.

Col. Andrus Merilo presents his candidacy as the EDF's next commander to the Riigikogu National Defense Committee. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Need to replenish anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons reserves

"We have drawn the necessary lessons from the war in Ukraine and see that we need to replenish ammunition stockpiles, especially for tank and anti-aircraft weapons," Pevkur added.

Under the new plan, indirect fire capability will increase, and a third mobile artillery battalion will be created under the division's command.

An ISTAR intelligence battalion will be created as part of the division, which will gather all the intelligence tools operating throughout the territory of Estonia into a single system to ensure better situational awareness. This will make it possible to use maneuver and support units more economically and efficiently and to keep the initiative in a war.

Implementing major capability developments  – such as HIMARS multiple missile launchers and medium-range air defense – will continue.

US HIMARS launcher on exercise in Estonia. Source: EDF / Mil.ee

Baltic states establishing protection zone on eastern border

The Baltic Defense Line will also be established to protect all three countries from the first meter. In the war in Ukraine, defensive lines have proven to be particularly effective in stopping attacks from the aggressor, the ministry said.

In 2025, an allied brigade exercise will be organized to test the allies' ability to transfer additional units here and Estonia's ability to receive them.

An air support operations center will be created along with a divisional headquarters to coordinate support with air assets of the ground forces and conditions to ensure the relocation of stationary control points of the defense forces. Vehicles and IT equipment will be procured.

Between, 2025-2028 the Estonian Defense League will receive €239 million and €109 million for equipping land defense units. €2 million will be spent on drones and the related infrastructure. The manning and formation of territorial defense units during exercises and the preparation and support of large-scale national defense will continue.

Exercises will continue to be organized to train as many reservists as possible at a high level.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

