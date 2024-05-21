Politicians have no common position on finding extra money for ammunition

News
Ammunition (photo is illustrative).
Ammunition (photo is illustrative). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Politicians agree that funds for ammunition should be found, but where remains unclear. Commander of the Defense Forces Gen. Martin Herem, will try to convince all political parties to spend €1.5 billion on indirect fire ammunition before his tenure ends.

As Gen. Herem has previously stated, Estonia lacks the necessary indirect fire and precision weapons to cause such significant damage to its adversaries that they would withdraw their forces during a potential attack. We need ammunition quickly, Herem insists. 

"We are rather in a hurry today. I wouldn't advise taking projects that span over three years, let alone five years, seriously right now," he said.

The general has the support of the Riigikogu defense committee, but the coalition's position, including the minister of defense, is important as well.

"More ammunition is needed. It is also important to note that this is an emergency decision. First, we have already made a choice to take on long-term debt and repay it. Second, we should further increase national defense spending, which is over 3 percent already, to approximately 4 to 4.5 percent of GDP. Maybe even more. Alternatively, we could explore the possibility of implementing this initiative on a one-time basis using external resources. To that end, we also have an initiative to create a European defense bond, which focuses on air defense and munitions in particular," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform), said.

Aivar Sõerd (Reform), a member of the Riigikogu's finance committee, said that if we borrow more, we will face the excessive deficit and an even more significant deficit in the future, together with a downgrade of the country's credit rating. Raising taxes impacts economic development and competitiveness. Sõerd believes that significant savings are necessary.

"Cuts are necessary in social, educational, and health areas. This means that people simply have to invest even more in health and education. There also need to be more drastic cuts in public administration," he said.

Neither Pevkur nor Sõerd question Herem's reasoning on the need for a billion and a half. In the autumn, the extra money to buy ammunition will be a matter of national budget strategy debates.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:26

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

13:54

Norstat ratings: Jüri Ratas may help bring Isamaa two MEP seats

13:19

Politicians have no common position on finding extra money for ammunition

13:18

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi exits French Open in first qualifying round

12:42

Foreign Ministry presents book on 100 years of Estonia-Japan relations

12:18

Tartu rules out official swimming area in Karlova district

12:00

Feature: 'The best part of our generation is in prison'

11:42

ERR to live broadcast three men's national football team June home fixtures

11:12

Johannes Erm takes bronze in Götzis decathlon

10:49

E-residents drive 38 percent of Estonia's startup scene

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

20.05

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

20.05

Pedestrian tunnel planned for Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

07:27

Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

10:18

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo