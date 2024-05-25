Toomas Luman: We urgently need large loan to buy ammunition

Toomas Luman, entrepreneur and head of the International Association of Reserve Officers of NATO Countries (CIOR), said that Estonia needs to take out a large loan to buy ammunition fast; otherwise, the defense forces could quickly lose the war, if it comes.

If we are going to make a serious stand, we need to be able to keep up our war efforts for at least 30 days, Luman said in an interview with daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

"If we buy ammunition now, [Finance Minister] Võrklaev (Reform) will be able to say years from now, that he was the one who said that the war would not come. And there is a very high probability that Võrklaev will be able to say that, because it is unlikely that there will be a war or provocations, precisely because the ammunition would already be available," he said.

Luman also said that it is not right for the government to present the reason for the state budget deficit as national defense spending, because in reality €500 to 600 million have been added to national defense over several years, which is just under 10 percent of the rest of the state budget.

