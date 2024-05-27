Coalition still disagrees on cuts

News
Lauri Läänemets and Kristina Kallas.
Lauri Läänemets and Kristina Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Reform, Eesti 200, and SDE discussed €175 million savings on Monday but failed to reach an agreement. Cuts to the Ministry of the Interior were not mentioned.

On Monday afternoon, parties tried to decide on whether to cut one-off expenses or current spending, which would also lead to a reduction in future expenses, said Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).

She said it was agreed that fixed costs would total €70 million of the reductions, €30 million would come from one-time expenses or postponing investments, and and income measures by €50 million, i.e. mainly dividends of state-owned companies.

Kallas said the government did not discuss other topics specifically.

Minister of the Interior and leader of the Social Democrats Lauri Läänemets said some decisions were made and some things have become clearer. For example, pensions will not be touched.

"Internal security, some other issues, still need to be further discussed," Läänemets said.

He said it is planned to continue negotiations again as soon as possible, but it is hard to predict when the government will reach an agreement.

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) said progress is made every time the parties meet. "We are moving closer to making an additional budget with small steps," the minister said.

The coalition wants to make €175 million worth of cuts to stop the deficit from rising above 3 percent of GDP, which would break the EU's budget rules.

According to the plan, part of this would come from cuts to the state and part from extraordinary dividends of state-owned companies.

The coalition wants the bill to be adopted as soon as possible, and before the summer break starts in June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspollu, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:18

Three firefighters injured tackling Uikala landfill blaze

09:52

President Karis: Estonia and Finland have had to navigate some stormy seas together

09:24

Prime ministerial poll: Reinsalu stays firmly in the lead

08:56

Ida-Viru County businessman Nikolai Ossipenko dies

08:26

Estonia sends security team to Paris Olympics

08:13

Läänemets: We will have to boost interior ministry's recurrent costs

07:56

Gallery: 'Gendered Lens' exhibition opens at Tallinn's photography museum

07:25

Tartu seeking name and slogan for new downtown culture center

27.05

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Voters need to feel something important is at stake

27.05

Tallinn politician: City's goal is to clear all sidewalks of snow by 2025

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

27.05

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

27.05

Hot weather to continue this week in Estonia

27.05

Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo