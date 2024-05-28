Läänemets: We will have to boost interior ministry's recurrent costs

The still not finalized 2024 supplementary budget should include larger cuts from those ministries not directly connected to national security, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said Monday.

Talking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK), Minister Läänemets made his remarks in the context of well-documented Russian hybrid attacks on Europe, which go beyond "traditional" defense-related areas.

The minister suggested that ongoing costs in his purview might need to be increased instead.

Läänemets told AK: "As the interior minister, I have responsibility, especially with the increasing rate of hybrid attacks in Europe, and with respect to Russia's actions."

"Estonia must not make the mistake of reducing internal security efforts in a situation like this. We might soon need to increase personnel costs for internal security," the minister added.

Läänemets said that unlike with his ministry, ministries with less societal impact in security terms should contribute more to budgetary cuts.

"We have 1,800 prisoners and 1,200 prison staff in Estonia; maybe this needs to be reviewed," he added, referring to a sector which falls under the justice ministry's remit.

"Social Democrat ministers, including the Minister of Regional Affairs and the Minister of Health, believe cuts can be made in their respective fields," Läänemets went on.

"The Minister of Health has proposed increasing efficiency in the healthcare system, saving €20 million annually," he added.

The regional affairs minister is now Piret Hartman, while Riina Sikkut is health minister.

These cuts will account for half the total the finance minister seeks to save in recurring costs, while the interior ministry itself can manage a one-off cut of €3 million, Läänemets said.

"The issue is not the 2024 state budget, but rather the 2025-2027 state budgets," he continued.

"We have spent time on the 2024 supplementary budget, but if we reach an agreement on social sector reforms in the fall, that will be too late to implement changes for 2025," the minister added.

"This will not affect personnel; jobs will be retained, and internal security will not be compromised."

Tax amendments and hikes are inevitable in the supplementary budget, which the coalition was due to reach agreement on last Thursday but still has not, the minister noted.

"The debate should not be about whether these changes will happen, as any party in government must address the over €1 billion deficit. The debate should focus on who will bear the brunt of these taxes: Whether it should be the middle class, poorer people, or the wealthy," Läänemets elaborated, hinting at where some of the intra-coalition differences lie.

The Interior Ministry's cuts were not discussed at a government meeting on Monday.

Whether to focus cuts mainly on one-off expenditures or on recurring expenses was the main issue on the table in fact.

--

