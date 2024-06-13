EDF head: Government members aware of national defense funding needs

Martin Herem.
Martin Herem. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Gen. Martin Herem tells ERR in an interview that members of the government were aware of the need to procure €1.6 billion worth of ammunition for the armed forces. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Thursday that she learned of it from a newspaper.

There seems to be some confusion in the government – Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she expects an official proposal for solving the matter of the missing €1.6 billion for munitions. She said that members of the government are reading about it from the paper, and that [Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary] Kusti Salm and Gen. Herem have made no such proposal. How far along are things?

I have presented, in the form of military advice from the EDF commander, the proposal to procure more munitions twice to the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, to members of the Reform Party's group in the Riigikogu, to members of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the National Defense Committee in the presence of the minister of defense, as well as to the finance minister, once more with the defense minister present. I was also invited to speak by Social Democratic Party MPs and the minister of the interior. I have given everyone on that list an overview of the situation.

I really don't know what else to do. I suppose I should draw up an official document for the prime minister or government. But I have been under the impression that this will be done by the ministry [of defense].

Perhaps I have given rise to this confusion by failing to understand procedure. But members of the government, including the defense minister have certainly been aware.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) is the one who should have raised the issue during a cabinet meeting. It is clear that such things are not discussed openly. If memory serves, you started talking of the need back in November. That it's a critical exigency for which a concrete plan exists in terms of how to spend the resources, and that it's not simply asking for more money. It's June now, and members of the government are shrugging their shoulders, saying they've been made no official proposal to even discuss anything.

It may be true, since I really have not sent in an official proposal on paper. But I have been showing it to members of the government since May, which is when we had and could produce exact and full calculations.

I may have gone against procedure and misunderstood certain processes. But I cannot say that they've been unaware of figures – exact figures and how we came up with them.

I haven't shown them to the prime minister. She is correct in that.

From the sidelines it seems the defense minister has left an important piece of work undone.

I cannot say.

Have you understood why Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm decided to resign? We're talking about those very €1.6 billion. A government ministry's top official has decided to resign because he's been ignored by politicians. It seems there is reluctance to understand.

He has elaborated on those reasons himself, whereas this matter is not the only one. He has mentioned other differences of opinion. So you can go and read it there.

Have you presented your [munitions procurement] plan to the board of the Reform Party?

I have not, even though we planned to. But it seems to me that they're a little busy right now. They have other matters to attend to.

Did they refuse?

We have no agreement and I've simply proposed a meeting, but I know they don't have the time.

Will your calculations be made public in full or will it remain a classified affair?

It is not classified as a state secret. The way it has been drawn up allows us to show these calculations to defense contractors, for example. Whether fledgling manufacturers in Estonia or foreign producers so they could see our needs and potential.

So there is a document? You just need to click "send" and it will land in the inboxes of every minister if necessary?

Exactly.

But the defense minister has not sent it?

If you put it like that, I probably haven't sent it to him either in direct terms. But he has access to it through our information systems, and once more – I have presented the facts. Perhaps it is a legal problem of something not having been officially filed, which is something I have experience with from the past.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

