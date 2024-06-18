Estonia's defense spending 2nd highest in NATO

Estonia's defense spending is set to be higher than the USA's this year according to new projected figures released by NATO this week.

Data for 2024 shows that Estonia's spending is expected to total 3.43 percent of GDP. This is well above the alliance's 2 percent guideline. Last year, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said it would read 3.2 percent of GDP.

Poland is forecast to be the biggest spender on 4.12 percent, and the USA third with 3.38 percent. Latvia (3.15 percent) and Greece (3.08 percent) round out the top five. Lithuania is just behind on 2.85 percent of GDP.

The new data shows that for the first time, the majority of members have allocated at least 2 percent of their GDP to defense. Only eight countries were below.

NATO notes that the figures are estimates and the final figures could change.

While Estonia spends more than many other countries, the chief of the Defense Forces and top officials say much more needs to be done. They are calling for at least €1.6 billion to be invested in ammunition as soon as possible. Gen. Martin Herem has said it could temporarily be as high as 5 percent.

The government has said spending will stay above 3 percent for the foreseeable future.

Estonia also plans to push NATO members to commit to spending at least 2.5 percent of GDP on defense at the upcoming Washington Summit next month.

--

