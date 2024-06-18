Estonia's defense spending 2nd highest in NATO

News
An EDF training exercise using Piorun air defence weapon systems.
An EDF training exercise using Piorun air defence weapon systems. Source: Kaitseväe Peastaap / mil.ee
News

Estonia's defense spending is set to be higher than the USA's this year according to new projected figures released by NATO this week.

Data for 2024 shows that Estonia's spending is expected to total 3.43 percent of GDP. This is well above the alliance's 2 percent guideline. Last year, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said it would read 3.2 percent of GDP.

Poland is forecast to be the biggest spender on 4.12 percent, and the USA third with 3.38 percent. Latvia (3.15 percent) and Greece (3.08 percent) round out the top five. Lithuania is just behind on 2.85 percent of GDP.

The new data shows that for the first time, the majority of members have allocated at least 2 percent of their GDP to defense. Only eight countries were below.

NATO notes that the figures are estimates and the final figures could change.

While Estonia spends more than many other countries, the chief of the Defense Forces and top officials say much more needs to be done. They are calling for at least €1.6 billion to be invested in ammunition as soon as possible. Gen. Martin Herem has said it could temporarily be as high as 5 percent.

The government has said spending will stay above 3 percent for the foreseeable future.

Estonia also plans to push NATO members to commit to spending at least 2.5 percent of GDP on defense at the upcoming Washington Summit next month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:23

Kantar Emor: Kalev and Youtube are Estonians' favorite brands

19:10

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

18:39

Estonian teacher influencers: We want to promote teaching as a profession

18:08

Justice chancellor: PPA cannot issue digital IDs only at Selver stores

17:51

Coalition still not fully on board with borrowing money to buy ammunition

17:32

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

16:36

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

16:00

Kristina Kallas to run for Eesti 200 party chair role

15:55

Community festival to mark World Refugee Day in Tallinn on Thursday

15:25

Gallery: 17th Sõru Jazz festival takes place in Hiiumaa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19:10

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

09:30

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo