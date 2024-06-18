Coalition still not fully on board with borrowing money to buy ammunition

News
Minister of the Interior and SDE chief Lauri Läänemets, with foreign minister and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna in the background.
Minister of the Interior and SDE chief Lauri Läänemets, with foreign minister and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna in the background. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's (Reform) plan for Estonia to borrow money over three years to buy ammunition has not received immediate support from coalition representatives. Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) admitted that more concrete discussions about covering this €1.6 billion alongside other budget costs are currently waiting on Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and her possible departure for Europe.

Pevkur believes that the €1.6 billion needed to buy the ammunition could be covered by a three-part loan – borrowing €500 million a year for three consecutive years would add up to the needed amount. This loan would be repaid from the money collected from tax hikes, such as a 2 percent increase in income tax.

MP Aivar Sõerd, a member of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu and fellow member of Reform, considers this a simplistic approach.

He says it must be kept in mind that the state budget is short by much more than €1.6 billion. Next year's budget deficit will be around 5 percent, and the loan would then be on top of that.

"Personally, I support radical budget cuts," Sõerd said. "That means very unpopular decisions."

Of tax changes, the MP highlighted freezing or even cutting the basic exemption, or rate of tax-exempt income. Next year, the monthly basic exemption will reach €700; he believes it should remain at €654, which he says would provide significant savings.

"The tax hump can be limited in such a way too that there's no need to increase the basic exemption rate," Sõerd explained. "There's no need to raise it to €700; it can be left at the same level as it is now."

He does not, however, support hiking the income tax.

"Of course I don't support it," the Reform MP said. "Political will is one thing, but objective reality is another. Starting next year, we'll have an income tax rate of 22 percent. If I'm not mistaken, that's higher than in Finland or Sweden already. We're competing in this region for businesses, for investments, for labor.

Läänemets, also chair of the SDE, said that on top of the €1.6 billion, the deficit resulting from the fall in GDP hasn't been negotiated yet either.

In principle, the Social Democrats support repaying the potential loan by, for example, raising the income tax by a couple of percentage points. The scheme floated by Pevkur, however, wouldn't be so easily implemented.

"Ultimately it's within the context of the total state budget deficit; it's not possible for us to start deciding only defense spending right now," he acknowledged. "Let's say we make a decision about the €1.6 billion and we say, for example, that an income tax hike of a couple of percent is off. Then in three months we discover that there's actually a few more percent in tax changes to make."

According to the interior minister, however, right now, these decisions are waiting on Kaja Kallas and the Reform Party.

Should Kallas end up heading to Europe for another post, that will mean forming a new government, and then Reform has to decide who will become Estonia's next prime minister and what the new coalition will look like.

"Without these changes made, it's unlikely these financial decisions can be made," Läänemets said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Eesti 200 chair Margus Tsahkna, meanwhile, is sticking to what he has previously said – that the solution lies in issuing bonds.

"What's good about bonds is that foreign funds and the Estonian people themselves are interested in them," Tsahkna highlighted. "This can also be stretched out as a state budget burden over an extended period."

He believes there may be no need to raise the income tax.

The Eesti 200 chief likewise noted that as of the end of April, budget rules apply in the EU as well.

"New defense spending done in terms of investments, that no longer has to be included when calculating the budgetary balance," he noted. "Which gives us the opportunity in terms of the state budget to issue these defense bonds and actually invest in advance according to the direction of the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF)."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:23

Kantar Emor: Kalev and Youtube are Estonians' favorite brands

19:10

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

18:39

Estonian teacher influencers: We want to promote teaching as a profession

18:08

Justice chancellor: PPA cannot issue digital IDs only at Selver stores

17:51

Coalition still not fully on board with borrowing money to buy ammunition

17:32

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

16:36

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

16:00

Kristina Kallas to run for Eesti 200 party chair role

15:55

Community festival to mark World Refugee Day in Tallinn on Thursday

15:25

Gallery: 17th Sõru Jazz festival takes place in Hiiumaa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19:10

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

09:30

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo