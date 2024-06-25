Ruling parties lack consensus on how to find more money for national defense

News
Margus Tsahkna and Hanno Pevkur.
Margus Tsahkna and Hanno Pevkur. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Sides to Estonia's ruling coalition find that what President Alar Karis said in his Victory Day speech about finding €1.6 billion for additional munitions procurements was right and proper, while they disagree on how the money should be raised.

President Alar Karis said in his Victory Day speech Sunday that the €1.6 billion in defense spending that the EDF says is necessary should be found even if it means temporarily higher taxes.

"Fear and uncertainty cost more than a 4 or 5 percent of GDP increase in government debt. But let us also ask: do additional defense capabilities furthermore require temporary tax-policy decisions, be they for a period of five years, ten, or as long as the security situation demands? The greater part of growing defense expenditures must be covered by stable tax revenue."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) believes the president was right to raise the issue.

"Yes, it's a plan that needs carrying out. We need to find €1.6 billion in the coming years. So, I hope the government will soon discuss how to prepare what are major fiscal decisions, and that they will be taken in August. The EU has also provided an opportunity as new rules are in effect from April according to which defense investments do not count toward fiscal deficit," Tsahkna said.

Social Democratic Party (SDE) leader, Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets also considers the president's suggestion to be on point.

"I believe the government should take this view even without the president. We need to come up with the money in the current security situation. I believe the necessary agreements will become possible once the Reform Party sorts out its internal processes. I don't think we can wait any longer than until the end of summer," Läänemets noted.

But where the leaders of Eesti 200 and SDE differ is in how to raise the money.

"Eesti 200 has proposed that the government could issue defense bonds, which would be available to all Estonian citizens, companies and international funds, and I'm sure would be very popular. It is doable without overburdening Estonian taxpayers," Tsahkna suggested.

"In the end, it is a question of taxes. Borrowing or issuing bonds, we'll have to repay the money," Läänemets said.

The Reform Party's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur also supports finding extra money for defense investments.

"I have said before that national defense needs additional resources. Hopefully, all the ministers agree that these choices will need to be made, and sooner rather than later. As far as I know, the finance minister is trying to come up with a funding model as we speak. In the end, we'll need a sustainable way to pay for it, and that means tax changes."

Pevkur believes a solution will be found by the time the new fiscal strategy and next year's state budget come up for deliberation at the end of summer.

However, Pevkur does not interpret the president's position as an obligation for the government, even though the former is officially the head of defense in Estonia.

"There can be no mandatory preconditions here as the decisions will need to be made with full responsibility for the budget, the Estonian people and national defense," the defense minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

13:25

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE and Eesti 200 deja vu

12:55

Paris' Center Pompidou buys Estonian artist's work

12:32

Isamaa creates job for Tallinn City Council's Urmas Espenberg

11:25

Estonian students among best in world in PISA's creative thinking study

10:40

Experiment finds cocaine at election night events of several political parties

09:58

Smoking may be banned in Estonian parks and beaches

09:16

Card payments soon possible without internet access

08:31

Tallinn's Suur-Ameerika tänav partly closes for construction works Updated

08:31

Car dealers: Looming vehicle tax not driving a sales boom

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure Updated

24.06

Midsummer: 100 domestic violence reports, 90 people taken to drunk tank Updated

24.06

Gallery: Midsummer celebrated in Tallinn

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's annual Victory Day parade returns to Narva

24.06

Economist: Wages will continue to grow faster than prices

23.06

Third Estonian volunteer soldier killed in war in Ukraine

23.06

Feature | June 23, Estonia's Victory Day

23.06

Gallery: King Felipe VI of Spain visits Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo