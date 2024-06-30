Margus Tsahkna: Security agreement sets the stage for a Ukrainian victory

Ukrainians have been tirelessly fighting against the brutal aggression of their eastern neighbor for three years now. To assure Ukraine that they are not alone in their struggle and that the support from their partners is long-term, dozens of countries have pledged to sign bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, including Estonia, writes Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

Estonia has been one of the leading supporters of Ukraine during the war years because we understand that much more is at stake than just Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

The outcome of this aggression will either halt Russia's imperialist ambitions or expand the threat they pose to the rest of Europe. Furthermore, the result of Russia's full-scale war will determine how likely other autocrats around the world will be to use force to shift national borders.

It's no secret that the situation in Ukraine is dire. We continue to endure news of missiles and drones targeting civilians and children dying due to the conflict. Ukrainians lack air defense systems and ammunition to protect their people and repel the aggressor.

In this light, the development and signing of the security agreement between Estonia and Ukraine, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is crucial as it assures Ukraine of our unwavering support.

With this security agreement, Estonia firmly demonstrates that our sole and very clear goal is Ukraine's victory. Most importantly, the Estonia-Ukraine bilateral security agreement explicitly outlines the steps Estonia will take to help achieve this goal.

The security agreement stipulates that Estonia will allocate 0.25 percent of its GDP annually over the next four years for Ukraine's military aid. Our calculations show that if all like-minded countries supporting Ukraine provided similar assistance, Ukraine could emerge victorious in the near future. Estonia has once again set a precedent.

Estonia has always believed in providing Ukrainians with what they need to succeed on the battlefield. They have asked for weapons, ammunition, and funds, and Estonia has provided these to the best of its ability.

The security agreement pledges to continue focusing our military aid on Ukraine's most critical needs.

Our political cooperation must also be driven by the goal of helping Ukraine defeat the aggressor. Estonia and Ukraine share the objective of strengthening sanctions against Russia, decisively restricting the functioning of Russia's military industry, and taking steps to hold the Russian leadership accountable for the crime of aggression. Our task is to ensure that Russia understands the futility of its chosen course, ends its aggression and compensates for the damage caused. We must help ensure that Ukraine wins the war, not just endures it.

It is also clear to Estonia that NATO's umbrella must cover Ukraine. Bilateral security agreements provide Ukraine with significant assurance that partners stand with the Ukrainian state and people during difficult times, but nothing replaces NATO membership as a security guarantee.

Therefore, our support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and necessary reforms is a key element of the Estonia-Ukraine security agreement. Peace in Europe requires the elimination of neutral areas. Estonia has a significant role to play in Ukraine's full integration into the European Union and NATO – our advice and support are sought after in Kyiv and in cooperation with allies and partners.

The security agreement also includes digital and cyber cooperation, combating disinformation campaigns that undermine societies, rebuilding Ukraine, civil protection and protecting energy and other critical infrastructure. The goal of all our activities is to help Ukrainians better cope with the harsh consequences of the war.

The security agreement strengthens the partnership between Estonia and Ukraine and reaffirms Estonia's commitment to long-term political, military and economic support and cooperation in various fields. We have only one goal – Ukraine's victory – and all our actions are directed towards achieving this goal as quickly as possible.

--

