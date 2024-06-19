Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Wednesday that she remains very skeptical in terms of her chances of being appointed the European Union high representative for foreign and security policy.

European leaders failed to agree on core Commission posts during an informal meeting on June 17, which means that whether Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will land the high representative position will likely become clear June 27-28.

"I remain extremely skeptical," Kallas said following a Reform Party board meeting where the political situation and future steps were discussed Wednesday.

The premier said that she has always been skeptical when it comes to getting the nod, and that the fact an Estonian is being considered for the post is recognition in itself.

Kallas said that a potential decision is nine days away in which time anything can happen.

Electing a new Reform Party leader not yet on the agenda

However, should Kallas be offered the post, Estonia will need a new prime minister and the Reform Party a new head.

The names of Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur and Minister of Climate Kristen Michal have been most often proposed in terms of who might fill Kallas' shoes. While Pevkur has expressed willingness to run, his chances are diminished following the scandal of €1.6 billion in missing defense funding.

Both Pevkur and Michal said that nothing will be decided before June 28, with the former recommending people "put some ice under their hats and hold off on speculation."

Pevkur also said that he plans to continue as defense minister despite the defense funding scandal. "I did not hear anyone calling for my resignation today. I've put this matter behind me and am concentrating on national defense matters. /.../ I feel secure. I know I've done the right things, made the right choices. I will continue my work," the defense minister said.

Michal has largely refrained from commenting on the matter but told ERR in a short comment that it is something he is willing to consider should his fellow Reform members wish it.

"The race is not on yet. Kaja Kallas remains prime minister and is putting in the work," Michal remarked.

Unlike Pevkur, who was Reform chairman 2017-2018, Michal has not held the party's top position. He served as secretary general 2007-2011 and has chaired the party's council since 2011.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!