FT: Need for swift EU consensus may mean Kaja Kallas gets top diplomatic post

news
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

Consensus is emerging in the upper echelons of the European Union's leadership, the Financial Times (FT) reports in its Europe Express section – a consensus which may include Estonia's Kaja Kallas as candidate for the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy position, the union's chief diplomat in other words.

Amid concern in some quarters to avoid uncertainty with a U.S. election looming later this year, calls have been made to get the top level posts, and likely most posts, squared away sooner rather than later.

For a start, Ursula von der Leyen is virtually guaranteed for a second term as European Commission president, but as for who replaces Josep Borrel, confirmed as stepping down from the high representative post, the FT has joined POLITICO and other media outlets in referencing Kallas' name in that context.

Kallas as an Eastern Flank nation representative would tick geographical boxes, particularly if the new European Council president came from another region – Antonia Costa, former prime minister of Portugal, has been mentioned in connection with that position.

This would also provide political balance given Costa is a socialist and Kallas from a domestic political party which is free market-oriented.

The EU27 leaders gather in Brussels on Monday for talks, though are not expected to officially propose their candidates before a formal summit on June 27.

There is strong support for splitting the top positions – commission president, high representative and council president – between the three biggest political groups, giving the first of these to center-right EPP, the second to the liberal Renew and leaving the council presidency to S&D, the FT reports.

A French government official said Paris favored a swift decision, despite the election campaign there: "We want stability. We want a strong Europe."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: FT

