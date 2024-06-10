Kaja Kallas: Election result will change neither the Riigikogu nor government in Estonia

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister and Reform Party head Kaja Kallas said that the results of European Parliament elections do not affect the mandates in the Estonian parliament or the makeup of the current government even though the opposition was more successful at European elections.

"I would like to emphasize that these were European Parliament elections and that the result does not affect the number of Riigikogu mandates or the government in Estonia," Kallas said in an interview to Vikerraadio Monday.

She repeated her frequently expressed position that the Reform Party is part of the government and must take difficult decisions that affect its results at elections.

"There were attempts to leave the voter with the expression that these were general elections. Domestic matters appealed to voters more, considering the situation," the PM said.

Kallas added that the board of the Reform Party would convene to analyze the result on Wednesday. "But it's clear that the opposition did better at these elections," she said.

Kallas did not provide a clear answer when asked whether Reform lost a mandate because former chairman Andrus Ansip did not run.

Kallas remarked that it was Ansip's decision not to run, even though she also recommended against it, and that both Hanno Pevkur and Urmas Paet would have outperformed Ansip at in-house elections, which is how Reform picks its candidates.

Kallas considers high European office unlikely but said she would think it over

Commenting on speculation that she might be offered the post of EU high representative at an informal meeting of EU heads of government on June 17, Kallas said that nothing will be decided on June 17 and the meeting is not one for distributing postings.

"Commissioners will be appointed in August, which matter we will need to discuss in the party," the prime minister said.

"Should the proposal be made, which I consider highly unlikely, I would have to consider it," she noted.

Politico reported this week that French President Emmanuel Macron sees Kaja Kallas as a potential candidate for the post of the EU's foreign and security policy high representative.

Kallas told ETV in a previous interview that any potential support from Macron needs to be seen as a media speculation.

"I am not aware of Macron having endorsed me. It is something that journalists have cooked up," she said.

The opposition Isamaa won the European election in Estonia (79,170 votes) landing two mandates which feat was also managed by the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) the candidates of which got 71,171 votes between them. The Reform Party came in third (66,017 votes), EKRE fourth (64,712 votes) and the Center Party fifth (45,767 votes).

Reform lost out to both SDE and Isamaa in Tartu which has long been considered the ruling party's stronghold. Former chairman Andrus Ansip being at odds with PM Kallas and eventually deciding not to run is believed to have affected Reform having to settle for a single mandate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Vikerraadio

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:49

Kaja Kallas: Election result will change neither the Riigikogu nor government in Estonia

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

09:22

Former chair: Eesti 200 cannot continue under current management

08:42

Isamaa head: Estonian politics are European politics

08:12

SDE leader: Ruling parties should draw conclusions from opposition's success

07:54

Center Party to seek agreement on who will go to European Parliament

07:23

Prime minister: Government will not fall following European election result

09.06

Gallery: Political parties await EP election results

09.06

Running gas station store 24/7 not worth it, say Estonian fuel retailers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

07.06

Estonia to stop third-country nationals from buying land near strategic facilities

09.06

EU Election Day: Estonian turnout reaches one third, polls open until 8 pm

09.06

Martin Helme: They want a coup within EKRE

09.06

Estonian accommodation sector's summer season outlook not so sunny

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo