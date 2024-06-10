Prime minister: Government will not fall following European election result

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said, commenting on the results of the 2024 European Parliament elections, that Reform losing a mandate in Europe will not cause the government in Estonia to flounder.

Kallas' Reform Party came third in European elections after the opposition Isamaa and the coalition Social Democrats.

The prime minister said in a short speech to fellow Reform members that the party faced considerable headwind going into the campaign, giving the example of some competitors pursuing what seemed like general election campaigns.

"It was a tough election for us because while we covered European topics, we were also judged on our efforts in the government," Kallas commented.

"Some may not have been aware that these were European elections and the result would not topple the Reform Party's government. We'll have to disappoint those voters."

Kallas described Reform losing a mandate in Europe as a solid result. Urmas Paet will be the ruling party's only MEP in the new European Parliament. "We fell just short of two mandates. I would like to thank Urmas for heading up the list [of candidates], while everyone who ran worked hard," the premier said.

Kallas on responsibility: I did not run in the election

Reporter Katariina Krjutškova asked Kallas before the election what would happen should Reform fail to land two mandates. "What would need to happen? Nothing much will happen," she replied.

The PM was also asked who she would like to see fill her shoes should she decide to quit as prime minister (it has been suggested that Kallas might be interested in a high-ranking European Union office – ed.). "Today, we are concentrating on the European election. First, we'll wait for the results. I remain the prime minister, my mandate is for four years, and the next Riigikogu election will take place in 2027," Kallas said.

Kallas also noted that she did not run in the election, and that everyone can draw their own conclusions after being asked whether Reform's result will cause any management-level conclusions to be drawn.

"Our candidates have done a brilliant job. Yes, the campaign was sailing into the wind. Several competitors seemed to be campaigning as if for Riigikogu elections, which these are not. Our people have done a lot of work and I hope we will do well," the PM also said before the results were in.

Politico reported this week that French President Emmanuel Macron sees Kaja Kallas as a potential candidate for the post of the EU's foreign and security policy high representative.

Kallas told ETV that any potential support from Macron needs to be seen as a media speculation.

"I am not aware of Macron having endorsed me. It is something that journalists cooked up," she said.

