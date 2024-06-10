SDE leader: Ruling parties should draw conclusions from opposition's success

News
Lauri Läänemets and Marina Kaljurand.
Lauri Läänemets and Marina Kaljurand. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

All parties to the ruling coalition should take seriously the fact of losing to opposition forces in European elections, Social Democratic Party (SDE) head Lauri Läänemets told Vikerraadio Monday.

"The ruling parties getting 33,000 fewer votes [compared to the opposition] needs to be taken seriously," Läänemets said. "The message this sends to the ruling parties is that stability and clarity are needed over longer periods, for example, as considers taxes."

Läänemets said that the government cannot maintain its modus operandi, and that people and companies need to know what will happen in a year or two years from now.

Asked whether he believes Margus Tsahkna, chairman of the coalition Eesti 200, should resign after his party's modest election result, Läänemets dodged the question but suggested Eesti 200 was likely counting on a poor outcome.

Läänemets suggested that elections winner Isamaa spent a lot more money to get its two mandates compared to SDE, as well as that Isamaa's campaign concentrated on domestic issues in the final weeks, mainly the looming car tax and people's trust in the government.

"Isamaa's result reflects the sums they spent on their campaign. The latter had no shortage of populism, but the fact remains that they were successful," the SDE chair suggested.

Isamaa and SDE were the only parties to take two mandates from the European elections, with the Reform Party, Center and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) taking a single mandate each. Isamaa's total vote yield came to 79,170 and SDE's to 71,171.

Compared to five years ago, Isamaa gained a mandate, while Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' Reform Party lost one.

Eesti 200 was the only parliamentary force not to get a mandate, its candidates taking just 9,584 votes between them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Vikerraadio

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:49

Kaja Kallas: Election result will change neither the Riigikogu nor government in Estonia

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

09:22

Former chair: Eesti 200 cannot continue under current management

08:42

Isamaa head: Estonian politics are European politics

08:12

SDE leader: Ruling parties should draw conclusions from opposition's success

07:54

Center Party to seek agreement on who will go to European Parliament

07:23

Prime minister: Government will not fall following European election result

09.06

Gallery: Political parties await EP election results

09.06

Running gas station store 24/7 not worth it, say Estonian fuel retailers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

07.06

Estonia to stop third-country nationals from buying land near strategic facilities

09.06

EU Election Day: Estonian turnout reaches one third, polls open until 8 pm

09.06

Martin Helme: They want a coup within EKRE

09.06

Estonian accommodation sector's summer season outlook not so sunny

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo