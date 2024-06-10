SDE leader: Ruling parties should draw conclusions from opposition's success

All parties to the ruling coalition should take seriously the fact of losing to opposition forces in European elections, Social Democratic Party (SDE) head Lauri Läänemets told Vikerraadio Monday.

"The ruling parties getting 33,000 fewer votes [compared to the opposition] needs to be taken seriously," Läänemets said. "The message this sends to the ruling parties is that stability and clarity are needed over longer periods, for example, as considers taxes."

Läänemets said that the government cannot maintain its modus operandi, and that people and companies need to know what will happen in a year or two years from now.

Asked whether he believes Margus Tsahkna, chairman of the coalition Eesti 200, should resign after his party's modest election result, Läänemets dodged the question but suggested Eesti 200 was likely counting on a poor outcome.

Läänemets suggested that elections winner Isamaa spent a lot more money to get its two mandates compared to SDE, as well as that Isamaa's campaign concentrated on domestic issues in the final weeks, mainly the looming car tax and people's trust in the government.

"Isamaa's result reflects the sums they spent on their campaign. The latter had no shortage of populism, but the fact remains that they were successful," the SDE chair suggested.

Isamaa and SDE were the only parties to take two mandates from the European elections, with the Reform Party, Center and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) taking a single mandate each. Isamaa's total vote yield came to 79,170 and SDE's to 71,171.

Compared to five years ago, Isamaa gained a mandate, while Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' Reform Party lost one.

Eesti 200 was the only parliamentary force not to get a mandate, its candidates taking just 9,584 votes between them.

