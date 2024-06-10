Isamaa head: Estonian politics are European politics

Urmas Reinsalu, head of the Isamaa party and winner of the 2024 European Parliament elections in Estonia, suggested that his party's stellar result shows that Estonian politics matters in European elections context. Reinsalu also said that Isamaa's result reinforces its position in opposing PM Kaja Kallas' policy.

"It always feels better to win than to lose. But it is clear that the people of Estonia have placed their trust in us," Reinsalu said.

"I believe that the message of Isamaa standing unconditionally for European security, economic growth but also the people of Estonia hit home. And that those who suggested that domestic issues were not European topics were wrong. We need to take care of our people and clearly present these value propositions. The mandate given to Isamaa will lend us strength in opposing the government's poor economic and fiscal policy," he noted.

Talking about the contributions of Riho Terras and Jüri Ratas, Reinsalu said the election was a joint effort. "Jüri Ratas' labor definitely gave us new momentum," the Isamaa leader said, adding that Isamaa went into the campaign with every intention of winning the election which is precisely what the party did.

In a speech to fellow Isamaa members, Reinsalu said that the election constituted a vote over the policies of the Kaja Kallas administration. "People understood as much and voted for us so we could stand unconditional in the defense of European security and growth and in opposition to the policies of the Kallas government, which do not serve Estonia's economic or fiscal interests and are working to leave people worse off. We listened to the people, and we are the force to protect the Estonian people," Reinsalu said.

The Isamaa head also suggested that the European election demonstrated the party's ability to convert theoretical support in the polls into tangible results.

Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Jüri Ratas, who was Isamaa's most successful candidate with 33,622 votes cast in his favor, said that he would like to join a European Parliament committee in charge of economic affairs.

Isamaa took a total of 79,170 votes at the elections for the best overall result in Estonia.

--

