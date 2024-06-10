Jaak Madison: We could best pursue our policy in the government

Jaak Madison, MEP and deputy chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) who got 10,000 more votes in the recent European election compared to five years ago, told ERR that his result shows a lot of people in Estonia want to see EKRE in the European Parliament but also in the national government, which is why compromises should be sought to achieve the latter.

Madison said that his 32,868 votes follow work done in the European Parliament previously. "I believe I was the only one to provide constant feedback on what the European Parliament does, what are our goals and positions. I believe that is where those extra 10,000 votes came from," he noted.

Asked whether his stellar result might spark in him ambition to run for EKRE chairman, Madison said things need to move one day at a time. "In the end, the most important thing is how to serve the Estonian state in the best way, and it is obvious that a lot of people want to see a national conservative party represented both in the European Parliament and likely running the government in Estonia. So, time will tell," Madison said.

Host Anna Pihl asked Madison whether he rather sides with EKRE chairman Martin Helme or with the party's in-house opposition. "I side with the Estonian people," the politician replied.

He said that the most important thing is for the party's members to work to improve life in Estonia, including in matters such as security, economic development and number of births. "It is a matter of nuances in how to make that happen. Every large party has different visions of how to achieve these aims, because one can best execute one's policy as a member of the government, ideally as its leading force. But for that you need to win elections," Madison said. "Of course, there are different views in the party, and I have my own in terms of how to do the latter," the MEP remarked, adding that EKRE can try to resolve these differences at its congress to be held in less than a week's time.

Host Johannes Tralla asked Madison whether EKRE have been too aggressive and created a glass ceiling for themselves in the process.

"It's a double-edged sword. On one hand, you have to be aggressive when pointing out problems such as corruption, the government's inability to steer the country through crises and a prime minister who is like a princess in an ivory tower with no clue as to how ordinary people live. These issues need to be raised sharply and phrased clearly, while me must also understand that voters also want Marina Kaljurands – nice people who spin a good yarn. While you don't really understand what they're talking about, it sounds nice and they're a nice person. So, winning the election requires a sensible compromise between different sides. And I believe this compromise will be found also inside the party," Madison replied.

The MEP did not rule out joining a different European Parliament group in the future.

"The question of political groups and where we belong is relative. In the end, what matters to me is where we can best represent our positions, where we are given the floor, get our amendment proposals and reports in the door. Where we can best work for Estonia. Whether it's sticking with ID or going for ECR or even the EPP will depend on the context and situation in the future. I would not rule anything out," Madison said.

