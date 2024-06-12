Reinsalu expects Isamaa to be asked before admitting Madison to EPP Group

If recently reelected MEP Jaak Madison, who quit the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Wednesday, wants to join the European People's Party Group (EPP Group) at the European Parliament, Isamaa should be asked for their opinion as well, said Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu.

"It's essentially possible in theory for individual [MEPs] to join," Reinsalu told ERR on Wednesday. "The European People's Party (EPP) in itself won these elections, and if Jaak Madison considers this step, then we'll certainly talk to him about that step, should he submit such a request. When it comes to joining the EPP Group, Isamaa as a member party of the EPP will also surely be asked for its opinion."

Asked whether he would be accepting of Madison joining the EPP Group, the Isamaa chair neither confirmed nor denied.

"It's difficult for me to comment, because I don't know what Jaak Madison's true intentions are," he said. "That is a speculative statement on your part. I'm not going to get ahead of myself here."

Madison told ERR this week that if he should receive a better offer from a group other than his current Identity and Democracy Group (ID), he may decide to switch groups in the European Parliament as well, naming the EPP Group and the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) as potential alternatives.

Not wanting to make any categorical judgments, Reinsalu remained cautious in gauging a possible future in Isamaa for MPs Henn Põlluaas, Ants Frosch, Alar Laneman and Jaak Valge, all newly ex-EKRE.

"I believe events have been unfolding rapidly; I'm certainly not going to take any precluding positions here," he acknowledged.

"But it is true that several locally influential members of EKRE have joined Isamaa recently," he continued. "I'm talking here, for example, about businessman Argo Luude on Tallinn City Council or teacher Loone Ots in Tartu. The truth is that it's up to the people themselves how they envision that situation. And I think we all need to take our time here too."

'This came as a surprise'

Commenting on the infighting that broke out within EKRE this week, which resulted in the expulsion of several members and the voluntary departure of several more, the Isamaa chair said that it's still too early to assess its impact.

"I suppose the escalation of this [dispute] has come as a surprise to our entire society, including to me," he said. "These events are unfolding in real time. I'm following developments on what this will mean in the broader political dynamic, and then Isamaa will surely evaluate the situation in light of these events and draw our own conclusions."

Reinsalu likewise remained guarded in judging the impacts of the changes that have taken place on the work of the Riigikogu.

"It's too soon to assess those consequences, where to draw the line at the moment," he said.

"I think there's reason to state that these developments are bound to have consequences in several directions – on the Estonian political arena as a whole, it goes without saying, and of course also on the work of the parliament or in local government councils," he continued. "So might one expect, but let's see how things go."

The Isamaa chair likewise remained very vague about whether he believes Estonia's political landscape could accommodate a new national conservative political force potentially established by the politicians that have quit EKRE.

–