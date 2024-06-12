Reinsalu expects Isamaa to be asked before admitting Madison to EPP Group

News
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) awaiting the results of the European Parliament elections on election night. June 9, 2024.
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) awaiting the results of the European Parliament elections on election night. June 9, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

If recently reelected MEP Jaak Madison, who quit the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Wednesday, wants to join the European People's Party Group (EPP Group) at the European Parliament, Isamaa should be asked for their opinion as well, said Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu.

"It's essentially possible in theory for individual [MEPs] to join," Reinsalu told ERR on Wednesday. "The European People's Party (EPP) in itself won these elections, and if Jaak Madison considers this step, then we'll certainly talk to him about that step, should he submit such a request. When it comes to joining the EPP Group, Isamaa as a member party of the EPP will also surely be asked for its opinion."

Asked whether he would be accepting of Madison joining the EPP Group, the Isamaa chair neither confirmed nor denied.

"It's difficult for me to comment, because I don't know what Jaak Madison's true intentions are," he said. "That is a speculative statement on your part. I'm not going to get ahead of myself here."

Madison told ERR this week that if he should receive a better offer from a group other than his current Identity and Democracy Group (ID), he may decide to switch groups in the European Parliament as well, naming the EPP Group and the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) as potential alternatives.

Not wanting to make any categorical judgments, Reinsalu remained cautious in gauging a possible future in Isamaa for MPs Henn Põlluaas, Ants Frosch, Alar Laneman and Jaak Valge, all newly ex-EKRE.

"I believe events have been unfolding rapidly; I'm certainly not going to take any precluding positions here," he acknowledged.

"But it is true that several locally influential members of EKRE have joined Isamaa recently," he continued. "I'm talking here, for example, about businessman Argo Luude on Tallinn City Council or teacher Loone Ots in Tartu. The truth is that it's up to the people themselves how they envision that situation. And I think we all need to take our time here too."

'This came as a surprise'

Commenting on the infighting that broke out within EKRE this week, which resulted in the expulsion of several members and the voluntary departure of several more, the Isamaa chair said that it's still too early to assess its impact.

"I suppose the escalation of this [dispute] has come as a surprise to our entire society, including to me," he said. "These events are unfolding in real time. I'm following developments on what this will mean in the broader political dynamic, and then Isamaa will surely evaluate the situation in light of these events and draw our own conclusions."

Reinsalu likewise remained guarded in judging the impacts of the changes that have taken place on the work of the Riigikogu.

"It's too soon to assess those consequences, where to draw the line at the moment," he said.

"I think there's reason to state that these developments are bound to have consequences in several directions – on the Estonian political arena as a whole, it goes without saying, and of course also on the work of the parliament or in local government councils," he continued. "So might one expect, but let's see how things go."

The Isamaa chair likewise remained very vague about whether he believes Estonia's political landscape could accommodate a new national conservative political force potentially established by the politicians that have quit EKRE.

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Defense ministry's top official to resign over government inaction

19:25

Greek island opens artist residency named after Estonian writer

18:23

Enigmatic US musician John Maus to perform Tallinn show in November

17:54

Reinsalu expects Isamaa to be asked before admitting Madison to EPP Group

17:25

Network issues plague SMS warning notification system

16:51

Solo sailor dreams of crossing the Atlantic Ocean

16:25

Statistics: Pesticide sales in Estonia down for second year in a row

16:10

Estonian sexologist: We all manifest gender our own way

15:58

Defense minister: Ukraine training mission shows Russia we will not give up

15:53

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Videos: Divers may have found site of sunken 'Kaleva' passenger plane

08:06

Four leading EKRE members expelled in party's 'night of the long knives'

11.06

Watch live: Estonia face Lithuania in Baltic Cup final on Tuesday evening

11.06

Ministry may introduce fees for repeatedly taking state language exam

08:20

Jaak Madison: My journey with EKRE drawing to an end

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

08:31

Johannes Erm takes European Championships decathlon gold

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo