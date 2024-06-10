Helme: EKRE debate over going mainstream on since election

Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader Martin Helme told Vikerraadio that the debate over whether the national conservatives should change tactics to be included in a coalition has been raging since Riigikogu elections. Party member Jaak Valge described the differences as bridgeable.

"EKRE has a relatively small but influential group of people who would like to change course and change it fundamentally. While they're trying to dress it up as stylistic and tactical adjustment, their goal is very simple – to make the Conservative People's Party palatable for liberals or the political mainstream," Helme said.

"This idea that pleasing them would help us be included in a coalition government. But I would ask what good is winning the world if you have to sell your soul to do it. I take the opposite view – making the government requires getting enough votes, and once you do, it doesn't matter who likes or dislikes you. Mathematics determine your chances of being included," Helme said.

"The debate has been ongoing since Riigikogu elections [in March]. Neither side has managed to convince the other," the EKRE chairman noted.

"European elections demonstrated how the True Finns' voters liked their shift toward the mainstream and the party joining the government at the expense of some of their principles. They didn't like it. We will stick with our line and fundamentally protecting the interests of our voters, knowing very well that it will never be approved by the so-called liberal base consensus."

Asked what Helme feels Silver Kuusik, Jaak Valge and Henn Põlluaas are doing, the EKRE leader said the men are attempting a coup at EKRE. "It is a clear attempt at putting the party on a different path."

Next, Helme was asked whether he feels Põlluaas and Valge can continue as EKRE members?

"The problem is very simple. We held a congress last year where 90 percent of delegates supported my line. They [Põlluaas and Valge] did not accept that decision and have maintained that we need to change our political modus operandi. It is not democracy when you lose and later refuse to accept what the congress decided. If they understand or accept what the congress said, there is still a place for everyone," Martin Helme noted.

Jaak Valge: Differences at EKRE bridgeable

EKRE MP Jaak Valge said that he does not fully follow Helme's train of thought. "We hold a congress annually, and this is precisely what they're for. The congress is the party's top decision-making body where goals are adjusted as needed. We see no reason to change our goal, while we do believe it necessary to change our tactics," Valge commented.

"The previous congress' decisions only have six days left," he added.

ERR asked Valge whether he has been invited to join Isamaa in light of recent news.

"I was approached a long time ago, but haven't been recently. And I also believe we have some political differences. I will not be defecting to Isamaa. I feel radically different about a number of things, so I will not be going over to Isamaa," Valge said.

"The differences we have with EKRE's current leadership are tactical and concern how to realize our political goals, but they are bridgeable if there's good will," the historian suggested.

Valge believes EKRE should be managed more openly and based on facts, and that the party should change its style of communication. "It makes no sense to immediately open fire at every journalist, judge and whoever else."

Jaak Valge. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!