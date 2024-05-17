Silver Kuusik to run for EKRE chair next month

The board of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) Tartu region and Tartu City Council's EKRE group are nominating Silver Kuusik as EKRE chair in next month's party elections.

In a press release issued by an adviser to Tartu City Council's EKRE group, Silver Kuusik is described as "an energetic, charismatic and capable leader with open communication, a firmly national conservative worldview and a vision for the realization of EKRE's ambitions."

The announcement likewise expressed hope that Kuusik's candidacy will "initiate fruitful and constructive debate within the party about EKRE's tactics.

"All the work our party's leadership and all of our active members have done so far has been commendable," Kuusik acknowledged in his own announcement. "EKRE has established itself on the political landscape. We haven't allowed our primary goals to be watered down. We have come to stay."

EKRE has no need to change its goals, he continued. "If anything needs changing, it's our tactics. I'm running in favor of making EKRE big."

According to data available in Estonia's commercial register, Kuusik has been a registered member of EKRE since 2018; he has previously been a member of the Center Party, the Party of People's Unity (RÜE) as well as the Free Party.

EKRE's party chair elections will take place at the party congress scheduled in Jõhvi for Sunday, June 16. Likewise confirmed to be running for reelection next month is incumbent EKRE chair Martin Helme.

--

