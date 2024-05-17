Silver Kuusik to run for EKRE chair next month

News
Silver Kuusik.
Silver Kuusik. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The board of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) Tartu region and Tartu City Council's EKRE group are nominating Silver Kuusik as EKRE chair in next month's party elections.

In a press release issued by an adviser to Tartu City Council's EKRE group, Silver Kuusik is described as "an energetic, charismatic and capable leader with open communication, a firmly national conservative worldview and a vision for the realization of EKRE's ambitions."

The announcement likewise expressed hope that Kuusik's candidacy will "initiate fruitful and constructive debate within the party about EKRE's tactics.

"All the work our party's leadership and all of our active members have done so far has been commendable," Kuusik acknowledged in his own announcement. "EKRE has established itself on the political landscape. We haven't allowed our primary goals to be watered down. We have come to stay."

EKRE has no need to change its goals, he continued. "If anything needs changing, it's our tactics. I'm running in favor of making EKRE big."

According to data available in Estonia's commercial register, Kuusik has been a registered member of EKRE since 2018; he has previously been a member of the Center Party, the Party of People's Unity (RÜE) as well as the Free Party.

EKRE's party chair elections will take place at the party congress scheduled in Jõhvi for Sunday, June 16. Likewise confirmed to be running for reelection next month is incumbent EKRE chair Martin Helme.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Kiviselg: Russians' actions do not indicate an intention to invade Kharkiv city

14:19

Former Estonian foreign ministers praise Tsahkna's actions in Georgia

13:57

Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

13:42

Estonian tennis stars Kanepi and Lajal reach French Open qualifiers

12:56

Silver Kuusik to run for EKRE chair next month

12:22

Winning Tartu Katlamaja quarter design tender announced

11:58

Peterson challenges mandate of Center, support for Terras and Ratas levels off

11:54

Statistics: Estonian residents pay 2.5 million visits to museums in 2023

11:20

Estonia's Paul Aron: One race not enough to show a driver's full potential

10:42

Bank of Estonia: Commercial loan availability rosier than situation in Latvia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

16.05

Statistics: Estonians are the happiest people in the Baltics

15.05

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

16.05

Reinsalu: Estonia does a U-turn on Palestine in UN vote

16.05

Finnair restarts Tartu flights after alternative to GPS approach systems found

15.05

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

07:48

Lavrova: I want to demonstrate to Estonians that I am a trustworthy person

16.05

Law professor: Estonia's asset confiscation law may be unconstitutional

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo