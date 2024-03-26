Urmas Espenberg to quit EKRE

Urmas Espenberg.
Urmas Espenberg. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Urmas Espenperg, as the only Conservative People's Party (EKRE) delegate in the Tallinn City Council who voted in favor of removing Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) from office, has decided to quit the national conservatives before he is evicted.

Espenberg said that it seems he'll need to quit the party after sticking to his guns in terms of backing the no-confidence motion, despite the EKRE group's position leaning this way and that before the vote.

He admitted that he spoke to EKRE leader Martin Helme after the Tuesday vote where we went against the party line and was told that he'll be thrown out unless he quits the party himself. "That would be worse, and I don't want that," the politician noted.

Asked why he decided to support the vote to oust the Center Party from power in Tallinn, Espenberg said, "Because for the first time in 18 years, there came the chance to end so-called Russian rule in Tallinn. There was nothing to think about."

He said that the EKRE group planned to back the motion as recently as Monday. "I don't know where they got the idea to go the other way. It took me by surprise," the politician added.

Asked whether he might join another party, Espenberg suggested that his conservative views leave him with little choice, confirming Isamaa, as one of the parties to try and negotiate a new coalition in Tallinn, as his only real option.

On Tuesday morning, the Tallinn City Council expressed loss of confidence in Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart. Forty-three delegates of the 79-member council attended the sitting, with 41 voting for removing Kõlvart.

Espenberg joined EKRE on November 13, 2013.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

