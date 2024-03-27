EKRE's Helle-Moonika Helme to join Tallinn City Council

News
News

EKRE Riigikogu member Helle-Moonika Helme will take up a seat on Tallinn City Council replacing Urmas Espenberg who resigned on Tuesday.

Espenberg was the only ERKE member to support the vote of no confidence against Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). Facing expulsion from the party, Espenberg resigned on the same day.

EKRE faction leader Mart Kallas told ERR Helme will take up the seat on April 4. The party had six members on the council.

The faction has said it is not interested in joining the new coalition and will remain in opposition.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

