Isamaa creates job for Tallinn City Council's Urmas Espenberg

News
Urmas Espenberg.
Urmas Espenberg. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Urmas Espenberg, who quit the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) after voting in support of ousting the Center Party from power in the capital, has landed a job in the Haabersti City District Government that is run by Isamaa, Delfi news reports.

According to Delfi, Haabersti District Elder Anna Levandi (Isamaa) recently laid off the district government's PR adviser in an effort to optimize processes, with PR-related tasks moving into the hands of the assistant district elder in charge of education, culture and youth work.

The district's PR adviser Olga Nigrovskaja, whose duties included working on the Haabersti district newspaper, was laid off while on sick leave.

That is why Nigrovskaja was surprised to learn that while her position was made redundant for optimization purposes, the Haabersti district government at the same time hired Urmas Espenberg to mainly just work on the newspaper.

Levandi tried to ward off suspicions according to which a position was created for Espenberg in return for political services, saying that the decision to hire him was not political and instead follows the urgent need to boost the quality of municipal media. The district elder said that the quality of the city paper suffered because it was the task of two people who worked on it next to their other duties, which is why someone with media experience was found, someone with an "excellent level of Estonian and also the ability to create or translate material in Russian."

Because, according to Levandi, the city was in a hurry to boost the quality of the local paper, there was no time to hold a competition, which is why Espenberg was picked after he agreed to the €1,670 gross salary.

In March, the coalition in the Tallinn City Council (of the Reform Party, Isamaa, SDE and Eesti 200) ended 19 years of Centrist rule in the capital, with Espenberg being the only member of EKRE to support the shift. The politician left EKRE soon after. Espenberg said back then that Isamaa is the only party forward for him, while he told the Õhtuleht newspaper in April that he would be glad to work in the city system.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

13:25

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE and Eesti 200 deja vu

12:55

Paris' Center Pompidou buys Estonian artist's work

12:32

Isamaa creates job for Tallinn City Council's Urmas Espenberg

11:25

Estonian students among best in world in PISA's creative thinking study

10:40

Experiment finds cocaine at election night events of several political parties

09:58

Smoking may be banned in Estonian parks and beaches

09:16

Card payments soon possible without internet access

08:31

Car dealers: Looming vehicle tax not driving a sales boom

08:31

Tallinn's Suur-Ameerika tänav partly closes for construction works Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure Updated

24.06

Midsummer: 100 domestic violence reports, 90 people taken to drunk tank Updated

24.06

Gallery: Midsummer celebrated in Tallinn

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's annual Victory Day parade returns to Narva

24.06

Economist: Wages will continue to grow faster than prices

23.06

Third Estonian volunteer soldier killed in war in Ukraine

23.06

Feature | June 23, Estonia's Victory Day

23.06

Gallery: King Felipe VI of Spain visits Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo