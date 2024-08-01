Tallinn coalition trying to consolidate ranks in city council

The governing coalition in Tallinn, comprising the Reform Party, Social Democrats, Eesti 200 and Isamaa, is working on consolidating support in the city council, said Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). Former European Parliament member Jaak Madison, who has left the EKRE party, announced his return to the city council. Madison, who will now serve as an independent member, stated that he would support both the opposition and the coalition depending on the decisions made.

Jaak Madison, a member of the European Parliament, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news that he is leaving the EKRE faction and will vote in the city council depending on the issue at hand.

"Since I am currently unaffiliated with any party, I support the city's residents, whose concerns have been entrusted to me through votes in local elections," Madison said.

Mart Kallas, the chairman of the EKRE faction, expressed surprise at Madison's decision. "I know that his mandate is suspended until September 2. Beyond that, it's basically a black hole; after his departure from the party, we have no knowledge of his plans," Kallas said.

Jüri Ratas, another member of the European Parliament who belongs to Isamaa, will continue as a member of the city council coalition. Ratas was elected to the council from the ranks of the Center Party.

"I previously served on three committees. I think I need to reduce that number, but I'll try to attend full council meetings," Ratas stated.

Kalle Klandorf, head of the Center Party group, commented, "What is this now? They're in Brussels, important figures, walking around with their bellies out, and then they come here to the Tallinn council – it's funny to me."

In the spring, the coalition held a slim majority by just one vote. Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski hinted that there might be more departures from the opposition.

"Our party members have been in contact with members of the Center Party faction, asking about their future plans in politics," Ossinovski said.

"They're always calling someone. Fortunately, no one calls me, no one bothers me in the summer. They have nothing else to do because the coalition's majority is so small," Klandorf remarked.

According to Klandorf, there are no more defections expected from the Center Party faction. Vladimir Svet, who left the Center Party, must suspend his mandate as a council member while serving as a government minister, and he will be replaced by another Center Party member.

The Tallinn city council will reconvene in August, with the restoration of members' mandates scheduled for September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!