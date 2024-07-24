Former ice skater Elena Glebova joins Tallinn city council

Elena Glebova (Center).
Elena Glebova (Center). Source: ERR
Former top figure skater Elena Glebova (Center) is replacing Vladimir Svet (SDE) as a Tallinn city council opposition deputy.

Svet is now infrastructure minister in Kristen Michal's new government, meaning he had to leave the Tallinn legislature.

While Svet joined the Social Democrats (SDE) last Sunday, the day he was nominated as minister, and so left the Center Party, this does not affect the balance of votes between coalition and opposition in the capital – since Glebova herself is a Center Party member.

Andres Kalvik, Center's head of public relations, confirmed Glebova will take Svet's vacant seat on Tallinn city council.

New Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Svet (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Elena Glebova joined the Center Party over a decade ago and became director of the Tondiraba jäähall ice rink a year later.

She is a seven-time Estonian figure skating champion and has represented Estonia at the winter olympics three times.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Lennart Joosep Lumi

