X!

Tallinn ice rink chief denies fraud allegations

News
Elena Glebova.
Elena Glebova. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Elena Glebova, who is suspected of violating a restriction on transactions and of benefit fraud in her role as head of Tallinn's Tondiraba Ice Hall, said in a social media post that she does not accept the suspicions raised against her by the Corruption Crimes Bureau of Estonia's Central Criminal Police.

In a brief Facebook post, Glebova said she does not accept the suspicions against her, but could not provide more detailed comments at this stage. She also thanked her supporters.

Last Thursday, officials from the Central Criminal Police's anti-corruption bureau informed Glebova, as then head of the Tondiraba Ice Hall, that she was under suspicion of violating procedural restrictions and of committing benefit fraud.

According to the initial suspicion, Glebova had made decisions concerning an NGO she was affiliated with and had signed contracts with that NGO for the use of the sports center's halls and sports courts. She is also suspected of fraudulently obtaining benefits, allegedly by providing false information in relation to her coaching work, to the sports training and information foundation (Spordikoolituse ja -Teabe Sihtasutus).

The investigation is currently at an early stage and the suspicion against Glebova is a preliminary one, which may change during the course of the proceedings.

Olgerd Petersell, a district prosecutor specializing in economic and corruption crimes, previously stated that public duties must be carried out in the public interest.

"All official duties must be fulfilled honestly and transparently. As such, decisions involving public funds must not be driven by personal interests," he said.

Aivar Sepp, head of the Corruption Crimes Bureau, called this a serious case in which the suspect allegedly made self-serving decisions, abusing the trust that came with Glebova's position.

"Dishonest actions by public officials damage the reputation of the sector, harm clients seeking services and hurt businesses and competitors alike. That's why it's essential for anyone aware of illegal activity by a public official to report it. We also thank the City of Tallinn for its understanding and good cooperation during the public procedural actions," Sepp added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:18

Canadian rock band Three Days Grace to perform in Tallinn this November

18:40

Court rules municipality can claim damages from former mayor over Sangaste Castle sale

17:56

Tallinn ice rink chief denies fraud allegations

17:15

Gallery: 20th Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway

16:40

Janari Jõesaar, Siim-Sander Vene shine in Polish league despite losses

16:01

Stakeholders disagree over need to ban lead from sports shooting

15:29

Runners Tiidrek Nurme, Liis-Grete Arro win in Viljandi

15:26

No changes yet to police license plate camera rollout as legal review continues

14:50

Pension funds' rapid growth slows in 2025

14:02

Estonia goes down against South Korea in ice hockey world champs

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

13:19

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

30.04

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

30.04

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

09:49

Economist: This July's tax hikes in Estonia will be more keenly felt

01.05

Estonia celebrates 21 years of EU membership

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo