Tallinn ice rink chief denies fraud allegations

Elena Glebova, who is suspected of violating a restriction on transactions and of benefit fraud in her role as head of Tallinn's Tondiraba Ice Hall, said in a social media post that she does not accept the suspicions raised against her by the Corruption Crimes Bureau of Estonia's Central Criminal Police.

In a brief Facebook post, Glebova said she does not accept the suspicions against her, but could not provide more detailed comments at this stage. She also thanked her supporters.

Last Thursday, officials from the Central Criminal Police's anti-corruption bureau informed Glebova, as then head of the Tondiraba Ice Hall, that she was under suspicion of violating procedural restrictions and of committing benefit fraud.

According to the initial suspicion, Glebova had made decisions concerning an NGO she was affiliated with and had signed contracts with that NGO for the use of the sports center's halls and sports courts. She is also suspected of fraudulently obtaining benefits, allegedly by providing false information in relation to her coaching work, to the sports training and information foundation (Spordikoolituse ja -Teabe Sihtasutus).

The investigation is currently at an early stage and the suspicion against Glebova is a preliminary one, which may change during the course of the proceedings.

Olgerd Petersell, a district prosecutor specializing in economic and corruption crimes, previously stated that public duties must be carried out in the public interest.

"All official duties must be fulfilled honestly and transparently. As such, decisions involving public funds must not be driven by personal interests," he said.

Aivar Sepp, head of the Corruption Crimes Bureau, called this a serious case in which the suspect allegedly made self-serving decisions, abusing the trust that came with Glebova's position.

"Dishonest actions by public officials damage the reputation of the sector, harm clients seeking services and hurt businesses and competitors alike. That's why it's essential for anyone aware of illegal activity by a public official to report it. We also thank the City of Tallinn for its understanding and good cooperation during the public procedural actions," Sepp added.

