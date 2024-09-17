Tallinn city district administrations continuing with layoffs

In efforts to save money and reduce bureaucracy, Tallinn city government is reducing the number of employees in its city district administrations. This fall, Lasnamäe and Haabersti city district administrations is cutting 10 percent of their jobs.

"Põhja-Tallinn city district administration was the first to start with structural changes this summer, when it laid off 10 percent of its jobs," said Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). "Now Lasnamäe and Haabersti followed with [their] ten percent."

According to the mayor, achieving savings and cutting down on bureaucracy are the main reasons for these changes.

"With the redesign of jobs, the number of positions has decreased as follows: eight in Põhja-Tallinn, two in Pirita and three in Nõmme," said Tallinn human resources (HR) director Vilve Raik. "As of October 1, Lasnamäe district administration will have nine and Haabersti five fewer positions. These changes are planned to be implemented in all districts."

Effective October 1, the city government is implementing changes to the Lasnamäe city district administration staff in connection with restructuring and management development, eliminating nine jobs. Following the layoffs, Lasnamäe city district administration will have a staff of 83.

Effective November 1, five jobs will be cut in Haabersti as well, reducing the number of jobs in the Haabersti city district administration to 35.5.

