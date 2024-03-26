Mihhail Kõlvart doubts Ossinovski becoming mayor

Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), who was dismissed from the post of Tallinn mayor Tuesday, said that while the position will likely go to the Social Democratic Party, he does not believe Jevgeni Ossinovski will become mayor.

"I believe the post will go to the Social Democrats. It makes sense. If they decided to dismantle the coalition, they must have set the agenda. But I also think that Jevgeni (Ossinovski – ed.) will not go for the position. No one knows how long the [incoming] coalition will last. He would have to give up his Riigikogu mandate to join the city government. I believe he will not do so in this instability. It is likely that the position of mayor will be offered to a deputy mayor [from SDE]," Kõlvart told Raadio 4 in an interview.

It has been speculated in the press that the Social Democratic Party will land the mayor's seat after quitting its coalition with Center because the no-confidence motion against Kõlvart passing hinged on their votes. It has been suggested that the position could go to influential SDE member Jevgeni Ossinovski, while he has remained tight-lipped regarding the prospect.

While the Tuesday vote will see Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart leave office, Tallinn's deputy mayors will stay in place for now. The city council has two months to elect a new mayor. SDE's Madle Lippus will stand in as acting mayor until then.

Kõlvart said he sees as the most problematic aspect of the change of power plans to abolish free public transport in Tallinn, mostly by the Reform Party.

"The Reform Party has long wished to abolish free public transport. We fear that will be their first move in Tallinn. And of course we are worried about social benefits, whether we're talking about the pension supplement, school benefit etc."

On Tuesday morning, the Tallinn City Council expressed loss of confidence in Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart. Forty-three delegates of the 79-member council attended the sitting, with 41 voting for removing Kõlvart.

