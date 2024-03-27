Tõnis Saarts: Keeping new Tallinn coalition together a serious challenge

News
Urmas Jaagant and Tõnis Saarts.
Urmas Jaagant and Tõnis Saarts. Source: Siim Lõvi/Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The coalition currently being negotiated for Estonia's capital Tallinn would have four sides, which is why keeping it together and shaping its policies might prove challenging, to say the least, political scientist Tõnis Saarts told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"With the exception of the Social Democrats, these parties have been removed from power in Tallinn for the last 20 years. Their desire to make rapid changes and land key offices is palpable. It may see the partners fall out and create certain tensions," Saarts said.

The analyst also suggested that a diverse coalition in Tallinn might cause tensions on the national level. "We have seen tensions and rows make it down to the city from Toompea Hill (the seat of the parliament and government of Estonia – ed.) and vice versa in the past. The fact that Center has been dethroned in Tallinn and will be replaced by a colorful coalition so to speak spells instability for domestic politics," Saarts said.

Eesti Ekspress journalist Urmas Jaagant said that the incoming coalition is looking at several topics where finding common ground might prove challenging.

"One major issue is the [transition to] Estonian education. The Social Democrats and Isamaa do not quite see eye to eye on that. And I'm sure there are other topics where coming to an agreement will not be easy. Will we see Tallinn Hospital built and how will it be done?" Jaagant said.

He said that things are looking bleak for the Center Party and delivering a positive political impact seems beyond the party's reach at this time. Tõnis Saarts noted that Center might see more members leave, especially those who have stayed mainly for municipal career opportunities.

"First, the Center Party needs to overcome the shock of losing Tallinn. Because it was the one thing that made sure they remained relevant in domestic politics. Ruling in Narva will not be able to compensate," Saarts remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:39

Tanel Talve quits SDE to run as European elections independent candidate

17:10

Art museum: We know almost nothing about Kadriorg Palace ceiling murals

16:44

Reform Party nominates Johan-Kristjan Konovalov as Viljandi mayor

16:40

Estonia opens first honorary consulate in Ukraine

16:21

Finance ministry: Doubling the fine unit would not yield enough revenue

16:04

Isamaa chair lists topics the party wants to see in Tallinn coalition agreement

15:55

Estonian finance minister 'gifted' old Audi in protest against car tax

15:36

Health minister: Alcohol advertising limitations do not restrict personal freedoms

15:08

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

15:06

New justice minister sees no way to quickly strip Russian citizens' voting rights

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

15:08

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.03

City Plaza 2 construction work still delayed

26.03

Bank of Estonia: 6-month Euribor may start to fall in spring

26.03

Gasoline prices unlikely to rise further

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo