Tõnis Saarts: Keeping new Tallinn coalition together a serious challenge

The coalition currently being negotiated for Estonia's capital Tallinn would have four sides, which is why keeping it together and shaping its policies might prove challenging, to say the least, political scientist Tõnis Saarts told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"With the exception of the Social Democrats, these parties have been removed from power in Tallinn for the last 20 years. Their desire to make rapid changes and land key offices is palpable. It may see the partners fall out and create certain tensions," Saarts said.

The analyst also suggested that a diverse coalition in Tallinn might cause tensions on the national level. "We have seen tensions and rows make it down to the city from Toompea Hill (the seat of the parliament and government of Estonia – ed.) and vice versa in the past. The fact that Center has been dethroned in Tallinn and will be replaced by a colorful coalition so to speak spells instability for domestic politics," Saarts said.

Eesti Ekspress journalist Urmas Jaagant said that the incoming coalition is looking at several topics where finding common ground might prove challenging.

"One major issue is the [transition to] Estonian education. The Social Democrats and Isamaa do not quite see eye to eye on that. And I'm sure there are other topics where coming to an agreement will not be easy. Will we see Tallinn Hospital built and how will it be done?" Jaagant said.

He said that things are looking bleak for the Center Party and delivering a positive political impact seems beyond the party's reach at this time. Tõnis Saarts noted that Center might see more members leave, especially those who have stayed mainly for municipal career opportunities.

"First, the Center Party needs to overcome the shock of losing Tallinn. Because it was the one thing that made sure they remained relevant in domestic politics. Ruling in Narva will not be able to compensate," Saarts remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!